Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Prioritize Defense

With the start of the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, the New England Patriots are making their final preparations for welcoming the newest members of the team.

The Pats currently possess 11 selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the busiest, and most watched, teams on draft weekend.

As the Pats get set to begin construction on their draft class for the upcoming season, coach Mike Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf must forge a path to a continued bright future in New England.

Without further ado, here is New England Patriots On SI’s second attempt at a seven-round 2026 mock draft for the team.

Round 1 (31 overall): Cashuis Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

New England wasted little time in adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush by selecting Howell at 31 overall. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in their 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX. With Howell in the Foxborough fold, their fate is likely to improve.

Known for his aggression, Howell has been a popular mock draft selection for the Pats at pick 31. During his time at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound defender has demonstrated a quickness off the edge, along with and ability to mislead blockers with different pass-rush moves. In fact, his style has drawn comparisons to veteran Harold Landry. Most importantly, Howell is proficient at pursuing the quarterback, having collected 11.5 sacks this past season and 27 career sacks as an Aggie.

VIA TRADE: Round 2 (51 overall): Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

TRADE DETAILS: Patriots trade No. 63 overall, No 171 overall and a 2027 5th Rounder to the Carolina Panthers for No. 51

While trading up to select Rodriguez may raise some eyebrows, the former Red Raider’s ability to tackle, as well as be productive in an on-ball role make him an ideal fit within head coach Mike Vrabel’s defense. He earned All-American honors, as well as the Bednarik Award — given to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player — along with the Butkus Award for being the nation’s best linebacker. Despite some pre-workout concerns surrounding his athleticism, Rodriguez unquestionably rose to the occasion in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, while logging a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10' 1" in the broad jump.

Round 3 (95 overall): Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-7, 319 pounds, Crownover cuts an imposing figure at the right side end of an offensive line. With 35 3/8 inch arms, the Grandview, TX native possesses a wingspan which is not easily bypassed by an opposing pass rusher. Having been flagged 11 times last season for penalties, Crownover would benefit from both established coaches and experienced veterans to help develop a promising skill set. Under coach Doug Marrone, the former Aggie may be poised to learn the necessary lessons to become a right side starter in short order.

Round 4 (125 overall): Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Roush has a standout college career at Stanford from 2022 to 2025. He became a starter during his sophomore year in 2023. Last season, he achieved second-team All-ACC honors — starting all 12 games in 2025, catching 49 passes for 545 yards and two touchdowns. Though his pass-catching statistics may not leap off the page, Roush stands out as one of the few in-line blocking tight ends available in this class. Aligning primarily at the “Y” position, the 22-year-old can make cut-off blocks in zone and combo blocks in gap schemes. He is also an above average pass protector, making him a potential asset for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) stiff arms San Jose State Spartans linebacker Noah McNeal-Franklin (9) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Round 4 (131 overall): De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi

Known for being a steady presence in the Rebels’ offense, Stribling uses his size and long stride to earn success along the boundary. In spite of his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame, the Honolulu, HI native is capable of gaining early acceleration which allows him to get over the top of coverage. He is also a competent and competitive run blocker — a trait which should endear him to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Stribling is known to win his battles downfield, especially when attempting to make a play on the ball, While he could be considered a work-in-progress when it comes to finding his catch space, he has impressed scouts with his speed after the catch once he finds an opening.

Round 6 (191 overall): DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

Incredulously still availbility at pick 191, the Patriots raced to submit their draft card to select a player wtih the potential to fill a notable role in their defensive front. Capehart’s 6-foot-4 313-pound frame allows him to overpower interior offensive linemen with his strength. He has the broad frame to beat opposing double-teams, while maintaining impressive lateral movement. He played in 12 games with six starts in 2025, making 21 tackles, three tackles-for-loss with one sack and two passes-defensed for the Tigers.

Round 6 (198 overall): Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

While the Patriots are well-represented by two strong runners at the top of their depth chart in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the club would benefit from adding Randall — who would essentially fill the void left by former third back Antonio Gibson. Randall earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors last season, while leading the team with 814 rushing yards (168 carries while averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He compiled 10 rushing touchdowns while starting all 13 games. Randall also caught three receiving touchdowns, while averaging 23.7 yards per as Clemson’s kick returner.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 6 (202 overall): Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

New England nets a potential sixth-round steal at safety in Johnson. Though the former Wildcat in at his best in short-zone coverage, he also possesses the athleticism necessary to succeed in man coverage near the line. Despite his struggles against vertical speed and big slot receivers in man coverage, Johnson should help New England increase its tackling totals from last season. While his starting potential cannot be ignored, Johnson projects as a nickelback/safety hybrid, as well as core special teamer.

Round 6 (212 overall): Ar-maj Reed-Adams IOL, Texas A&M

The Patriots add depth to their interior offensive line by selecting Reed-Adams with their final sixth-round selection. The former Aggie is most comfortable when operating in small spaces using his size to resist opposing defensive tackles. His 6-foot-6, 314-pound frame allows him to find his anchor — especially in bull-rush situations. Though he may struggle to crack the starting lineup as a rookie, Reed-Adams has a chance to earn a spot as a valuable backup.

Round 7 (247 overall): Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Altmyer possesses the type of skill set which could bring him success in New England. After transferring to Illinois from Ole Miss in 2023, Altmyer became the starter in his first year with the program. He finished last season 2025 with 3,007 passing yards and 22 touchdowns to five interceptions. Not only can Altmyer navigate efficiently form the pocket, but he is more-than-capable of making plays happen outside of it. While his over-zealous style can get him into trouble, McDaniels’ tutelage can help break the recklessness from his gunslinger approach.

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