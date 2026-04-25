Dametrious Crownover Adds Size, Depth to Patriots Offensive Line

With pick 196 in the sixth-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots continued to bolster their offensive line.

Having selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with pick 31 overall in the first round, New England once again added highly-skilled and significantly sizeable swing tackle in Texas A&M’s Dametrious Crownover.

At 6-foot-7, 319 pounds, Crownover cuts an imposing figure at the right side end of an offensive line. With 35 3/8 inch arms, the Grandview, TX native possesses a wingspan which is not easily bypassed by an opposing pass rusher. After switching from offensive tackle in 2022, Crownover became a mainstay at right tackle for Texas A&M — aligning at the spot for all 13 games in both 2024 and 2025.

Still, the 24-year-old may be best described as a raw talent in need of some pro-level coaching. Having been flagged 11 times last season for penalties, Crownover would benefit from both established coaches and experienced veterans to help develop a promising skill set. Under coach Doug Marrone, the former Aggie may be poised to learn the necessary lessons to become a right side starter in short order.

Dametrious Crownover Can Be a Difference-Maker for New England

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (OL16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Patriots selection of Crownover is not the first notable addition they have add to their line this offseason. In addition to the aforementioned selection of Lomu in the first round, New England signed veteran Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal with the Pats’ last month. If healthy, he will not only help to keep Maye out of harm’s way, he will also help to facilitate a running game which appeared to be dormant at times in 2025.

With last season’s starting center Garrett Bradbury having been traded to the Chicago Bears, second-year interior lineman Jared Wilson is expected to move inside — a position he played with precision as a Georgia Bulldog — the five-year veteran should align between Wilson at center and Will Campbell at left tackle. In that regard, the Patriots starting unit projects to be as follows:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

While Vera-Tucker may be worth the risk on reward along, New England does carry an on-field insurance policy in the form of reserve lineman Ben Brown. The Pats’ veteran allowed zero sacks and two hits on Maye on over 150 pass blocking snaps last season, while also demonstrating prowess as a run blocker. As a result, Brown signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Pats in December. Though many see Brown primarily as a reserve, he could be a short-term starter, if Vera-Tucker should experience any additional health woes.

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