Drake Maye Gives High Praise to Patriots TEs, Highlights 'Great Connection'

FOXBORO — Drake Maye can throw it all over the field and connect with his targets anywhere he puts it. But he's been on a different level with his tight ends this season.

The New England Patriots' top tight end duo of Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon have combined for 47 targets, 38 catches, 464 yards and four touchdowns. In the Patriots' last two games, Henry and Raridon have found the end zone three times.

Naturally, Maye gave them plenty of (deserving) praise this week ahead of the team's game with the Miami Dolphins.

"I've been blessed really my whole career since I got here, with Hoop (Austin Hooper) and Hunter, to have good tight ends," Maye said Wednesday. "Obviously we lost Hoop, but now Eli's really grown into a big role. I appreciate being with a young tight end, and not really showing him the ropes, but showing him how I see things and how I've learned to see things with Hunter and Hoop back in the day.

"But really, Hunter's one of the best things for Eli that you can have in the room. He's such a veteran presence," Maye said. "He's a pro. He does everything the right way, and we've got a great connection in that room. We've got a strong room in the run game and pass game."

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry, Raridon Have Come Up Big In '26

Henry has been a mainstay for the Patriots since Maye's gotten here. Originally signing in free agency back in 2021, Henry has put together a career in New England that's skyrocketing him near the top of all positional statistical rankings. One more touchdown, and Henry passes Russ Francis (28) for the third-most touchdowns by a Patriots tight end ever.

Raridon is much further away. New England's third round draft pick from this spring, he's worked into the offense as the second option. The skills are all there, and he's been a weapon as a blocker and with the ball in his hands after the catch. He opened the season with a touchdown against the Seahawks, and helped get the Patriots back into the game in Week 7 in Chicago.

It's a pairing that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels says gives the Patriots' offense a lot of flexibility. That tandem should be a big part of this offense moving forward. According to Pro Football Focus, Raridon in first among all rookie tight ens in first down receptions (nine) and hasn't dropped a pass all year.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With injuries on the offense hindering some production at the wide receiver position (Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins remain on injured reserve), the tight ends will become more important as the Patriots go through this stretch run.

"So, they do a lot for us, and it makes it tough on defense," Maye said. "You can match us in big people and you can try to match us in little people, and we'll try to run it.

"So, there's different things that you can create, and at the same time, they're great in the passing game."

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