Drake Maye's Performance Review: How Did Patriots QB Perform in October?

Drake Maye's Super Bowl-rebound season got off to a very disappointing start. In September, Maye threw for 485 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions on a 62.5% completion rate. What looked to be a junior-year slump quickly turned into a comeback story in October for the New England Patriots quarterback.

October, A Month That Brings Out the Greatest Patriots

In the four weeks following Maye's abymsal first three games, the third-year passer recorded 1,299 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 67.9% completion rate. Maye's exceleration as a passer coinciding with the leaves falling off trees around Foxboro feels Tom Brady-like.

However, Maye's October stardom didn't start in 2026. A year ago, Maye and the Patriots marched into Buffalo and accoomplished a massive victory on the first weekend of October. The sophomore passer's 273 yards and 101.1 passer rating was the second win of a 13-1 record to finish the season.

Drake Maye vs the Buffalo Bills. 2025. pic.twitter.com/wmX8i0kdWD — Savage (@Savageboston) October 1, 2026

With the Patriots going 3-1 in October of 2026, could the autumn breeze bring New England into another run of dominance? According to NFL Spinzone, Maye ranks first in EPA from Week 4 to 7 and is second in pass success rate in the same amount of time.

"I think we're improving. I think we're growing," Maye said Wednesday. "We're battling some injuries. We're battling some of feeling like we're there one week, then we're dipping back down and then battling penalties. The biggest thing is we're moving the football. We’ve just got to try to finish off drives, get out of our own way penalty-wise and protect the football."

Revisiting Maye's Best Performances of 2026

When evaluating Maye's past four games, it's essential to spotlight his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Maye threw for 371 yards and had five total touchdowns, plus a remarkable 150.9 passer rating.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what was arguably Maye's best performance of his career, the Patriots took down the Raiders, who entered this game with just one loss, by a score of 45-17.

"I think we're just starting up the mountain. I think you would like to think that, and we have to go and prove that, but it's a race for us to improve," Maye said after his dominant performance. "Knowing that, you would like to say everybody – especially on offense – you'd like to say that the first three weeks weren't what we wanted to put out there."

As Maye pointed out, the New England offense continued to improve week-by-week after his performance against the Raiders. Against the Jets, Maye had a three-touchdown performance and the following week, in a loss against the Bears, he threw for 321 yards and had a 117.8 passer rating.

Patriots QB Drake Maye on not overlooking the 1-5 Dolphins this week:@boston25 pic.twitter.com/m9GR8OKsst — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) October 28, 2026

Improvising With Limited Personnel

What may be the most impressive piece to Maye's recent success is the varying weapons he's had to make the most with. In just seven weeks, the Patriots have lost their top three receivers in A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, and Romeo Doubs to injured reserve.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has had to revitalize his offensive game plan built over the summer with a rotation of pieces they never planned to use in higher volumes. Players like Efton Chism III, Eli Raridon, DeMario Douglas, and Rhamondre Stevenson have carried the receiving game in light of receiver injuries.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this in mind, the efficiency of New England's passing attack in October is a product of Maye's ability to adapt and McDaniels's versatile game-planning.

Brown missed practice on Thursday with a newly designated knee injury, meaning the improvisation of receiving options may continue to be a trend for Maye moving forward.

#Patriots WR AJ Brown, not spotted at practice today, is not practicing because of a knee issue that has flared up, sources say.



Brown also was listed on yesterday's injury report with an ankle. Knee was added, as well, and his status for Sunday is up in the air. pic.twitter.com/WvVJl6S6J6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2026

Maye will continue his fall campaign into November, on the first day of the month, where New England travels to Miami to face the 1-5 Dolphins.

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