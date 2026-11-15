Patriots Week 10 Inactives vs. Lions: How Will Rhamondre Stevenson Look Following Knee Injury?

Happy spieltag, or game day! The 5-4 New England Patriots are just 90 minutes away from their second-ever game in Germany, and their first in Munich. On the other side are the 6-2 Detroit Lions, who have never played a game in the country.

Both teams are sitting in second place in their respective divisions heading into the game and are both gunning for spots in the playoffs. Something will have to give. It's a big week for the Patriots, coming off a big loss last week and needing a valuable win heading into their bye week. But injuries continue to malign them.

Here's a look at who was announced as both the Patriots and Lions inactives for Week 10:

Patriots Inactives Lions Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) C Cade Mays (ankle) OG Walter Rouse (concussion protocol) DT Mehki Wingo OG Ben Brown (knee) EDGE Ahmed Hassanein OT Dametrious Crownover LB Amen Ogbongbemiga CB Carlton Davis (knee) CB D.J. Reed (hip) S Brenden Schooler (hamstring) CB Keith Abney II

The biggest storyline is the Patriots getting both Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) back in the fold. They were questionable this week, and Brown will suit up for the first time since Week 7 in Chicago. It will be just the fourth game the wideout will play since coming over in June's trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Walter Rouse and Brenden Schooler were both questionable, but won't end up going. Behren Morton will only play if Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito both exit the game with injuries and offensive guard Andrew Rupcich — yesterday's practice squad elevation — will make his season debut.

Stevenson Fighting Through Knee Injury

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Stevenson got banged up and was limited all week with a knee injury. National reports said that the running back was dealing with a knee tendon issue and might miss several weeks. Not so fast, he said!

Stevenson was listed as questionable on Friday, and after the Patriots placed TreVeyon Henderson (illness) on injured reserve and declined to elevate Terrell Jennings from the practice squad, the writing was on the wall for Stevenson's active status.

How much he'll play is up in the air right now, but seeing Stevenson out on the practice field this week was inspiring for his teammates.

"I think that just speaks to, first off, the media not really knowing 100% what they’re talking about a lot of the time,” Maye said this week. "And just a guy that wants to be out there, wants to be back for his team and we’re in the midst of trying to make a make a run here and win a big one before the bye. This is a time for players, a lot of the players on this team that are trying to get out there, play with their teammates and knowing that he’s a great player and can help us out."

Veteran Lineman Returns, Likely LG Starter

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the game, the Patriots made several roster moves. Two of those included officially activating fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive guard Greg Van Roten off of injured reserve and onto the 53-man roster.

Getting Van Roten back in the fold is a big get for an offensive line that's continually been banged up with injuries beyond belief — especially at the interior spots. Since Van Roten got hurt in Week 3 in Jacksonville, the Patriots have had to start Matt Pryor, Ben Brown and Rouse at guard.

Brown injured his knee last game against the Green Bay Packers and Rouse was questionable all week as he worked his way through concussion protocol — which he didn't clear. Van Roten, with 106 career starts under his belt, should end up sliding in at left guard.

Who'll Need To Step Up Defensively?

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough showing for the Patriots defense a week ago, allowing 45 points and really letting the game get out of hand quick. They were without Charles Woods, who was downgraded pregame with a hamstring injury — something he'll play through today.

But they'll also be without Carlton Davis, who's been hit with a lot of injuries so far this season. That will elevate Woods into the CB2 role and potentially mean more playing time for rookie Karon Prunty. The Wake Forest draft pick didn't have the greatest of showings a week ago, allowing a touchdown on his first drive, but will have a chance to bounce back.

The Patriots will also need some players to step up to help defend Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions rushing attack. If the defensive tackle trio of Milton Williams, Christian Barmore and Cory Durden can help plug up the gaps, that opens up the defense for New England to get after the quarterback.

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