3 Key Storylines to Watch in Patriots' Week 10 Matchup vs Lions

The New England Patriots are looking to put last week's disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers behind them as they prepare for a difficult matchup against the Detroit Lions.



At 6-2, Detroit presents one of New England's toughest challenges of the season, and the Patriots will need a strong all-around effort to come away with a win in Munich, Germany.



Here are three key storylines to watch heading into Sunday's matchup:

Christian Gonzalez Looks to Bounce Back After Career-Low Performance

After allowing 11 catches on 12 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown in their Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Gonzalez is looking to rebound against Detroit.



"When your best players don't play good, you don't have much of a chance in this league," head coach Mike Vrabel said when asked about Gonzalez's performance. "So, we expect a lot more. He expects a lot more."



Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) for a touchdown during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez, who became the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history when he signed his historic 4-year, $135 million contract extension in September, understandably faces different expectations than others week in and week out.



However, a bounceback is a tall order against a Lions team featuring wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, catalysts of a Detroit offense ranking eighth in passing yards per game (252 yards/game).



And with veteran cornerback Carlton Davis ruled out with a knee injury, more responsibility lands on Gonzalez's plate.



"As confident as I always am," Gonzalez said. "It's a week-to-week league, like I've told y'all all week, it's a new week. It's the same confidence that I always have, the same confidence I'll always go in with."

Patriots Offense Welcoming Back Multiple Pieces

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam (44) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, the Patriots activated both offensive guard Greg Van Roten and Fullback Reggie Gilliam from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.



Van Roten (thigh) was placed on IR after their Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Gilliam (knee, ankle) has been on IR since Week 4 after suffering an injury against his former team, the Buffalo Bills.



Their returns should provide some much-needed depth and starting-level play to an offense that has struggled to stay healthy.



Van Roten and Gilliam aren't the only Patriots who could be nearing a return, either. New England is also monitoring several other key players, including wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.



Brown has missed the Patriots' back-to-back games and six of their first nine contests this season while dealing with ankle and knee injuries. After the Patriots sent 2028 first- and fifth-round picks to acquire him in June, Brown has recorded just nine catches for 101 yards since arriving in New England.



He traveled with the team to Munich and is listed as questionable. His potential return and integration into the offense would be a shot in the arm for a receiving corps marred by injuries.

From Friday: WR A.J. Brown (1) warms up at practice. Seemed comfortable.



Fellow WR Pop Douglas shared how nice it has been to have Brown back, saying he is their leader.



Mike Vrabel said the plan was to talk with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen, and Brown, and then set a plan. pic.twitter.com/RIrem3QRKR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2026

Stevenson, meanwhile, exited Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that the running back was dealing with a knee tendon issue that could sideline him for a short period of time.



Despite this, Stevenson missed Wednesday's practice, then returned as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. His status is also questionable.



"The more that we can get everyone back, I think the more that it contributes to what we feel like we want to be as a team," Vrabel told the media. "One guy certainly doesn't make the difference, but it's certainly the more that we can get guys back, It's exciting that, you know, the pieces can start to build and come together."

Can New England Win the Turnover Battle?

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing these two teams have in common is their lack of takeaways this season, with both recording just eight forced turnovers (tied for 25th in the NFL).



However, New England gives the ball away at a much higher rate, as their 19 giveaways tie them for last in turnover differential (-11).



"We got a tough challenge looking ahead of us, but certainly can't win playing that way, turning the ball over, not creating turnovers defensively, and giving up X plays," Vrabel said after their Week 9 loss.



And while the Patriots certainly are hoping their fortunes change in Germany, forcing a turnover against the Lions is no easy feat. Quarterback Jared Goff has only thrown two interceptions through eight games, and as a unit, the Lions have only given up the ball five times.



In a matchup between two teams that have struggled to create takeaways, New England will need to find a way to win the turnover battle. Against an offense as efficient as Detroit's, even one extra possession could prove to be the difference.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!