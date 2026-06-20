Drake Maye Over The Moon About Several Patriots WRs Heading Into Training Camp

Drake Maye is going to have a lot of fun this summer.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who's already made a name for himself as one of the best passers in the NFL, has a deep group of pass catchers as he enters his third season with the team.

Some of those names have massive success on the biggest stage, including Super Bowl champions A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins. Others, like free agent signing Romeo Doubs, bring plenty of playoff experience to the team. DeMario Douglas -- entering a contract season -- provides a spark in the slot.

Douglas was rarely used last season, recording just 31 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old has earned plenty of praise since arriving in New England as a sixth round pick in 2023, but now enters a season with uncertain expectations. How much will he contribute? Does this help his chances to return in free agency? What's his real role?

Despite the questions, the Patriots' star quarterback is more than thrilled to continue throwing the ball in the direction of Douglas.

Maye Is Still A Fan Of "Pop"

"Man, since I got as a rookie he always just does the right thing," Maye said at mandatory minicamp last week. "He does the right thing, makes the right plays, makes catches. He's hard to cover. Like I said, you can't guard him in a phone booth. He's so good at breaking off in man coverage. He's a mismatch. He's so hard to stay in front of. Looking forward to seeing his role grow bigger."

Douglas is currently in a position battle with second-year Efton Chism III. You'd think, just based on experience alone, that Douglas would have the job. The speed and agility is more than enough to put him on the roster come Week 1. But you can never be too sure.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

There is one thing that New England can confidently be sure in this fall. The Drake Maye-to-A.J. Brown connection is going to wonders for this passing attack.

The Patriots Already Falling In Love With A.J. Brown

The Patriots gave up two picks to acquire Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, including their first round pick in 2028. That's the type of value that a superstar receiver can bring, and the veteran Brown could potentially be the best Patriots receiver since they traded for Randy Moss back in 2007.

Maye is pumped to throw to a player that he's seen plenty of times making highlight-worthy plays on television.

"It's hard not to get excited," Maye said. "What a player he is, and just right off the bat, what a great teammate so far. He was eager to learn. He's great with the guys in the locker room, and we just look forward to playing with a guy of that caliber. I know he's been a great player in this league. He's gone everywhere. He's been a guy that you see on SportsCenter the next day, making plays and scoring.

"The best thing about him, he's been a winner. He knows what it's like to win, and he's someone in that room that we were looking for. I think that's the best thing. I think Stefon Diggs provided it for us last year. Now there have been guys that are growing in their roles, but just coming in with that stature, his ability, his size, and just the respect that you walk in there with, that kind of Stef had, A.J.'s got it too.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass under pressure from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown can easily become a 1,000-yard receiver in this offense, being just the third player since 2019 to surpass that number (Julian Edelman and Diggs were the last two). A lot of his success can come in the red zone, where he can use his athletic, 6-foot-1 frame to win jump balls.

That's an area that the Patriots struggled in last year, where they finished 20th in the league in touchdown efficiency (57%). It's an area of the offense that the Patriots have spent plenty of hours in on the practice field, and it's something that will be repped into the ground this season.

Bringing in Brown and Doubs (6-foot-2) to join a room that already includes Hollins (6-foot-4) and Kayshon Boutte (5-foot-11) is a dream come true for a quarterback who can make any throw on the field.

"It's comforting, no doubt we've got guys out there that are a lot stronger than me in the weight room when I'm dumbbell benching with them," Maye continued. "I think it's also something that adds in the run game. It brings physicality to us down here in the red zone. It makes it easier. Contested catches really are, they always say 50/50.

"We're trying not to make them that way, and that's when you've got guys that can make plays like that. I grew up throwing to my brothers my whole life that are 6'7" tall and big across the middle. I'm used to throwing guys at that size. It's awesome."

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