Patriots 2026 QB Preview: Drake Maye Remains Top Dog

The New England Patriots made it all the way to Super Bowl LX last season, and a lot of it came from the quarterback position. Drake Maye, in just his second NFL season, became a team captain and superstar in the process.

The UNC alum looked completely different from his rookie season in 2024 under Jerod Mayo, throwing for 4,394 passing yards and leading the league with a 72% completion percentage. When Maye -- who won 17 total games between the regular season and postseason -- wasn't able to be out there, backup Joshua Dobbs was a servicable QB2 option.

Overall, the Patriots have nothing bad to look back on when it comes to who was under center for last last year.

As we head through the late spring/early summer practice portion of the year, we'll be taking a look at each of the position groups on the Patriots ahead of the 2026 training camp slate. Starting off with quarterbacks, where the Patriots are back among the NFL's elite in that area.

Current Depth Chart:

Drake Maye (#10) - Third Season, Third With Patriots

Tommy DeVito (#16) - Fourth Season, Second With Patriots

Behren Morton (#15) - First Season, First With Patriots

The one real change New England made at this spot was the top backup choice. The veteran Dobbs was released after just one season, and DeVito was re-signed and promoted from the third string job. In the seventh round, the Patriots spent a pick on Texas Tech's Morton -- who the team hosted for a "Top 30" visit during the draft process.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) and Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) shake hands after the game in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2025 Season In Review:

Maye looked the part and then some in his sophomore season. He threw for less than 200 yards just twice in the regular season, and either threw or ran for a touchdown in 16 of his 17 starts. His 31 passing touchdowns came at ease at times, and he was able to distribute the ball all over the field.

The arm talent was on display, even in losing efforts. Maye had found a true chemistry with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte, and tight end Hunter Henry. He was able to use his legs to avoid pressure and offensive line breakdowns, and even tuck it and run for large chunks of yards.

Maye's improvement from 2024 to 2025 was staggering, and a lot of it can be credited to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. In his return to the coaching staff, the quarterback guru helped elevate Maye's came to the next level. He appeared to be more poised in the pocket, deliver intermediate-to-deep passed with more conviction and cut down on the turnover-worthy plays.

The postseason was shaky, and some statistics say that he had one of the worst postseasons by an NFL quarterback ever, but he led the team to the Super Bowl after playing three of the AFC's toughest defenses (Los Angeles, Houston, Denver).

For DeVito, he didn't play a single snap as he spent his 2025 season as the Patriots' scout team quarterback. At the college level, Morton threw for 2,565 yards and 20 touchdowns last season while he played through a fractured right fibula.

Strengths:

I think what gives this quarterback room so much strength going into the season is how well they fit this "McDaniels"-type vibe under center. Strong armed, quick-thinking, elusive and mobile in the pocket, but durable enough to withstand pressure. Maye -- who's 6-foot-4 and bulked up during the offseason -- fits that bill perfectly.

Maye has added some muscle after a postseason that led to him getting sacked an NFL-record times in 21 games. But he is the type of quarterback who can move with his legs, make any throw on the field and bring the winning swagger to the football team.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) drops back to pass during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For DeVito, fans have seen what he can do (just look at what he did to beat the Patriots in 2023). While he may not have the same physical tools as Maye, he is an athletic and smart signal caller. He can operate an NFL offense, maybe not at a level that would result in 10+ wins if needed, but a more than capable player to run more than the scout team each week.

Morton, to me, feels a lot like Jarrett Stidham coming out of a college -- a player that McDaniels really likes. The first thing that sticks out about him is his toughness. Morton dealt with plenty of injuries during his time at Texas Tech, and didn't end up quitting. The best case scenario for the Patriots is that he never sees the field, but his ability to get the ball out fast and operate an RPO-style offense will be fun in the preseason.

Weaknesses:

Maye's health and durability is the top priority on this football team, and it will be for years. It's part of the reason why the Patriots have invested their last two first round picks on offensive tackles. But he's been hit and bruised and battered plenty in his first two seasons. Concussions as a rookie, and a right shoulder ailment that clearly bothered him in the Super Bowl are two big reasons why you'd want to keep him as healthy as humanly possible.

Just last year, Maye was sacked 47 times. Now, you can point the finger and blame the offensive line. But there's times where you as a quarterback need to throw the ball away. He can't run into what happened with Josh Allen early in his career, where he panics and sometimes makes an ill-advised throw or scramble. Part of the maturation process for athletic quarterback is knowing what plays on the field need to be made, and which ones don't.

Ball security is also a big thing for Maye. In 1,322 career dropbacks and runs, Maye has fumbled the ball 24 times. That is not a number you want to see from the player holding the ball on every single play. Cutting down on the turnovers will only make New England's offense hum a lot more effectively.

Some of DeVito's weaknesses just come from the fact that he doesn't have the same arm talent as Maye. His accuracy isn't as precise as you may want, but the flash in the pans plays have been there. They just aren't as consistent as you may hope for someone who might be called on in mop-up duty.

Morton's ability to stay healthy is the big key for the rookie. Almost every year, it feels like he's dealing with a new issue, whether it's the leg or a shoulder surgery. Staying upright and staying in full pads has been a struggle for Morton in the past, and it's something to monitor as he enters this new chapter with the Patriots.

2026 Outlook:

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots don't have anything to worry about at quarterback. Should Maye continue his meteoric rise to the top of NFL quarterbacks, New England is in fine hands for the foreseeable future. Barring any catastrophe, the 23-year-old will continue to lead this team into what they hope is more long postseason runs.

Awards will come for Maye, who was voted a Second Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the second time in 2025. But the big trophy that everyone wants, the Lombardi Trophy, is well within reach just as long Maye stays on the field commanding the huddle.

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