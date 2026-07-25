Patriots 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

The New England Patriots are getting ready for their training camp practices to begin, so it's only time to make a pre-summer predictions on who's in and out on the roster.

A lot can change from now to cutdown day (Aug. 30) and there will be three preseason games to help add some context onto some of the players trying to latch onto the team. The Patriots won't put pads on until later next week, so for now, a lot of what you'll see on the practice fields are an extension of their spring workouts.

But for now, ahead of the summer practices, here's my latest crack at a 53-man roster prediction

QB: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito, Behren Morton (3)

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There won't be much debate about this position. Maye, coming off an impressive showing in his second season, will take the reigns once again. His backups are just going to be there just in case.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings (3)

Stevenson/Henderson are locks for the top two spots, and the competition for the third job is one I'm very excited about. There are four players that are up for it (Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, Jam Miller, Myles Montgomery), but I'm leaning towards a veteran -- specifically Jennings, who has NFL game experience -- to earn the spot.

FB: Reggie Gilliam (1)

The Patriots went out and signed Gilliam to a three-year deal in free agency, essentially giving him the fullback job after a year of patchwork with converted tight end Jack Westover. Brock Lampe, who looked good a year ago, was recently released, showing the team's intent to have Gilliam remain a one-man show.

WR: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Dixon (6)

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) warms up during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's where I'm leaning on the wide receiver room. I think that Kayshon Boutte, despite his career year in 2025, is on the outskirts after constant trade chatter in the offseason. So if Efton Chism III, who could lose the slot receiver job to DeMario Douglas. I think that Kyle Dixon, the under-the-radar rookie, could earn a spot with his offensive and special teams talents.

TE: Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, C.J. Dippre (3)

A few weeks back, the plan was for Hunter Henry, Julian Hill and Eli Raridon to man the tight end position. But Hill got hurt for the year, bumping Raridon up to the second spot. That leaves a few players to compete for the protoypical blocking role. Dippre, who was here last year, has a leg up over rookies Tanner Arkin and Jeremiah Franklin.

OL: Will Campbell, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Caleb Lomu, Dametrious Crownover, Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich (9)

The starting five unit has been in place for quite some time (Campbell, Vera-Tucker, Wilson, Onwenu, Moses), but the backup tackles could become a really big part of this group. Lomu and Crownover will be the swing tackles, beating out James Hudson, while Brown and Rupcich will taker over as the backup interior players. Caedan Wallace -- who's played guard and tackle -- is the last one out.

DL: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Leonard Taylor III, Joshua Farmer (5)

Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts after a sack against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Leonard Taylor III became a really impressive story last season after being released by the New York Jets, and he's had a good enough spring to stick around so far. There are several younger guys on the roster at defensive tackle, including Eric Gregory and Isaiah Iton, but Farmer's upside is hard to ignore.

EDGE: Harold Landry, Gabe Jacas, Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson (5)

Mike Vrabel has said he isn't worried about this group, but question marks continue to pop up. Landry was placed on the physically unable to perform list, and Jacas is yet to sign his rookie contract. That's going to put some pressure on Ponder and Swinson, the second-year players who played rotationally roles when they got opportunities as rookies.

LB: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt, Chad Muma (4)

It's Spillane and Elliss at the top. The rest of the room will be up to whoever pops. The Patriots signed Britt in free agency and trusted Muma to handle play calling duties during minicamp, likely giving the leg up for those two guys. But don't rule out TCU rookie Namdi Obiazor, who has plenty of special teams experience.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Kindle Vildor, Karon Prunty, Marcellas Dial (6)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals halfback Zack Moss (31) tackle New England Patriots corner back Marcus Jones (25) as he returns an interception in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first five names all feel like roster locks right now. Vildor signed a one-year deal in free agency, and Prunty was the team's fifth round draft choice. But do the Patriots want to keep more than five cornerbacks? Dial, who tore his ACL in training camp a year ago, is a fantastic core specialist and can make an impact if he sticks around. Charles Woods filled that role in 2025 and could end up snagging that spot instead.

S: Kevin Byard, Craig Woodson, Mike Brown, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler (5)

Byard/Woodson could end up being the best safety duo in the entire NFL this season. Behind them is Brown, who came on as a strong backup/special teamer during the early camps. Pettus and Schooler have played defense during their careers, but fill in more on the punt units.

K: Andy Borregales (1)

The first kicker drafted last season, Borregales had a strong ending to his rookie season. It wouldn't shock me for the Patriots to bring in someone for summer competition, but Borregales will be the kicker for his second year.

P: Bryce Baringer (1)

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baringer is entering a contract season and is coming off a less-than-stellar postseason. The Patriots brought in two rookies (Mitch McCarthy, Devin Bale) for tryouts after the draft, but neither of them stuck around to try and compete with the incumbent Baringer.

LS: Julian Ashy (1)

Ashby has already beaten out Niko Lalos, who signed in free agency, and Kneeland Hibbett, who was a rookie minicamp tryout player. The second-year long snapper has built a connection with both Borregales and Baringer, rounding out the Patriots' roster.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!