Examining How Patriots Trading For Talented Edge Rusher Could Transform Offseason

Despite what Mike Vrabel may say about the inspiring showings of his second-year edge rushers this spring, the New England Patriots could potentially have an edge rusher issue on their hands very soon.

Nearing training camp, the defending AFC champions don't have the most jaw-dropping group off the edge right now. Dre'Mont Jones is the top veteran in the room after signing a three-year deal in free agency, and both Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson are making cases for the 53-man roster.

But Harold Landry's lingering knee injury and Gabe Jacas still without a rookie contract in place, do the Patriots need to start worrying about who'll be rushing the passer this season? If they are starting to get a bit concerned, there's one trade they could make that could easily fix that issue.

Former first round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux -- who's currently in the final year of his contract with the New York Giants -- has been a name floated around in trade talks for months. Despite what's been a rocky few seasons when it comes to statistical output, the talent is dripping off of the edge rusher and could easily fit into a Vrabel-led defensive scheme in New England.

Patriots Could Use Extra Hands Off Edge

Should the Patriots trade for him, it woud likely require them to give him a contract extension as well.

But what would the Patriots have to give up to acquire him?

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Some reports say that because of his lack in production, the pick could be a late day two or early day three pick. Most of them are hovering around the second round price tag to get the former Oregon Duck.

"However, the Giants aren't just going to give him away. They would have traded him for the right return earlier this year (i.e., a second-round pick)," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote earlier in the offseason. "A source said Thibodeaux has impressed the new staff this offseason and is valued significantly higher than what the rest of the league offered."

Thibodeaux's Struggles In NYC:

The 25-year-old Thibodeaux is playing on a fifth-year option worth more than $14 million, a hefty price for a player that seems to be on his way out of New York. His best season was in 2023, where he had a career-high 11.5 sacks, but hasn't seen that level of production since. He's racked up 23.5 sacks since being drafted fifth overall in 2022, but injuries have also played a role.

In the past two seasons, the edge rusher has missed 12 games. Adding someone who's struggling to consistently stay on the field to a room that already has key names absent doesn't bode well for the argument of trading a second round pick.

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) stands in the pock as New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) applies the pressure during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

But the upside is there, and he's got ties to New England. Former Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen -- who the Patriots hired to their coaching staff this past offseason -- helped unlock part of Thibodeaux's game as a young player, and could be a familiar face for the newcomer should he get shipped up to Boston.

The Patriots are fully in win-now mode. With Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez (for now) still on rookie contracts, and the team giving up a 2028 first round selection to bring in A.J. Brown, it's clear that the AFC East champs aren't just stopping at last year's success. It's obvious that they want to capitalize on what seems to be a like a really fruitful winning situation.

Maybe it will cost a second. Maybe the Patriots can get lucky and a swing a deal for a third or fourth. Regardless, bringing in a talented player like Thibodeaux could do wonders for the New England defense that's already shown plenty of prowess when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

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