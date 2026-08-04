Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Veteran WRs Lead The Pack

FOXBORO --- Less than 24 hours ago, the New England Patriots were forced to move their training camp practice indoors because of the rain.

One day later, and the team was back on their grass fields for a gorgeous ninth day of summer practices on Tuesday. With fans back on the stands and ramped-up intensity during team drills, it was another productive day for the Patriots and their offense.

Let's open up the notebook and see what stuck from New England:

Attendance

Before the day began, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that several players -- including fullback Reggie Gilliam and defensive tackle Christian Barmore -- would be absent and/or limited as part of a load management plan.

Barmore was present on the field, as was offensive tackle Morgan Moses (who arrived late for team drills). But several others were spotted for the two-hour practice, including wide receiver Cameron Dorner, tight end Jack Westover, offensive guard Caedan Wallace and cornerback Carlton Davis.

Tight end C.J. Dippre (PUP), edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP) and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) all remained out as well.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) under center at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing Stats

The day didn't start off too hot for Drake Maye, as his first 11-on-11 series resulted in a broken up pass by Elijah Ponder, a spike-looking throwaway and a sailed pass in the direction of A.J. Brown. He turned it around though, rattling off seven-straight completions and finished the day 12-for-17.

Backup Tommy DeVito had similar numbers. He opened the practice up by hitting his first seven attempts and also finished with a 12-for-17 line. Third-string Behren Morton took just five snaps during the opening period, completing three of them and having one broken up by second-year player Kobee Minor.

Veteran Pass Catchers Come Up Big

During team drills, 14 different players caught passes. It was a big day for spreading the wealth across the board, with some players with lesser bodies of work this summer (Terrell Jennings, Nick DeGennaro, Kyle Dixon, Mitch Van Vooren) coming up with the ball.

But a trio of veteran wide receivers -- Mack Hollins, A.J. Brown and Kayshon Boutte -- all seemed to shine when their number was called. During 11s, the trio combined for 13 catches and all played well enough to earn more snaps with the starting offense (except for Brown, who's been working solely with the 1s).

Elijah Ponder's Big Day

The second-year edge rusher had a strong start to the practice. The speedster -- who offensive tackle Will Campbell said one day prior that he will come up big this season -- made his mark known during the opening period of 11s.

Against the starting offensive line, Ponder created some push off the edge and broke up one of Maye's first passes. It floated up in the air for a while and was nearly intercepted by Robert Spillane. A few snaps later, Ponder's bend off the right side collapsed the pocket and could have easily been a sack in a full-contact situation.

Two Minute Drill!

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) takes a snap at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To close the day, both the first- and second-string offenses took part in a two-minute drill drive. With just 1:05 left on the clock, both Maye and DeVito were tasked with driving the offense down the length of the field to score.

Both drives were successful, resulting in made field goals from kicker Andy Borregales. Here's how those two drives went:

Starting Offense w/ Maye at QB

In-breaking route (dig) to Romeo Doubs falls incomplete on a low throw

Hits Hunter Henry in the flat, goes out of bounds to stop the clock

Out-breaking route (out) to DeMario Douglas, goes out of bounds to stop the clock

In-breaking route to Mack Hollins (dig), Maye spikes the ball with 35 seconds

Slant to A.J. Brown, offense milks clock to four seconds

Borregales hits 54-yard field goal

Backup Offense w/ DeVito at QB

Out-breaking route (out) to Kayshon Boutte broke up by Kobee Minor

DeVito throwaway out of would-be sack from Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

In-breaking route (dig) to Mack Hollins

Deep post to Kyle Williams a tad overthrown, would have been a touchdown

Comebacker to Kayshon Boutte, stays inbounds

Slant to Mack Hollins, DeVito spikes the ball with 10 seconds

Borregales hits 49-yard field goal

Play Of The Day: Mack Hollins Goes Deep

One of Hollins' four grabs on the day was the biggest highlight of the practice. Working with the second-team offense, DeVito and Hollins connected on a 40ish-yard bomb down the right sideline. The veteran Hollins snuck past undrafted rookie cornerback Channing Canada for the completion.

Early candidate for play of the day: QB Tommy DeVito with a pretty deep ball along the right sideline that WR Mack Hollins hauls in for the 40-yard-ish gain (CB Channing Canada closest in coverage). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 4, 2026

It wasn't the only deep ball of the day. Morton connected with undrafted receiver Nick DeGennaro for a long chunk play down the right sideline as well. After making the catch, DeGennaro cut back into the middle of the field and gained an extra 15 yards before being brought down.

"They Said It"

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) runs a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a great player. He's playing Mike (linebacker) so I'd say he's got a little bit more checks and responsibilities calling out the defense than I do playing Will (linebacker). So I'd just say he's doing a great job right now. " - Namdi Obiazor on fellow rookie linebacker Khalil Jacobs after a fast start to his summer.

What's Next?

The Patriots will be back on the field for a non-padded practice tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. The practice is closed to the general public, and a group of players will speak after the 90-minute session is done.

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