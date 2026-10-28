Patriots Should Pounce on Now-Available Colts WR (and Drake Maye's Former Teammate)

As it stands right now, the New England Patriots have four healthy wide receivers on their active roster. Should they add another one ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline?

Well, according to a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one popular name should become available — and it's one that could be a perfect match for Drake Maye and the Patriots.

Fowler reported Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade. Downs, who was drafted by the Colts in the third round back in 2023, spent two seasons with Maye at North Carolina in college.

Downs, Maye Have Chemistry Already

The Colts' firesale — in which they've already traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner — could end up seeing Downs get moved. The Patriots do have some wideouts on IR that may end up returning to the field (Mack Hollins - calf, Romeo Doubs - shoulder), but adding a familiar face for Maye to the offense could help add another layer of big-play ability.

"I'm open to whatever," Downs told ESPN's Stephen Holder. "Whatever comes my way, comes my way and we go from there."

This season, Downs has 26 receptions for 307 yards and no touchdowns in a Colts offense that hasn't looked like it's clicked at all. Since his rookie season, the 25-year-old has 198 catches for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) and quarterback Drake Maye (10) run on to the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The one year that Downs and Maye overlapped with the Tar Heels (2022), they connected for 94 catches, 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns.

How Can Downs Fit In?

That connection could work for this offense. Right now, A.J. Brown (who hasn't looked like himself three games into his tenure), DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III are on the 53-man roster. Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner, Cameron Brayboy and Ryan Miller are on the practice squad.

If Brown was to flip a switch and look like his usual self on the field, the Patriots might not feel pressured to swing a trade with the Colts. But if Brown's slow stretch continues (he did miss four games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 1), they might feel inclined to get some new blood in the building.

Seven games in, the Patriots are sitting at 4-3 and have an offense that could compete for a Super Bowl title. Maye is — expectedly — carrying the load, even with some of his offensive weapons not being featured each and every week. Sometimes it's Douglas catching two touchdowns in a game, or maybe it's Chism grabbing a game-winner.

Downs might give the Patriots some more consistency at the position, especially when you factor in his multiple seasons of 700+ receiving yards.

With the Colts wilting away in the AFC standings and Downs' clear desire to be shipped off now public, the Patriots might not have to give up a lot for him. But the Patriots appear like they should somewhat buy and this could be a god first step.

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