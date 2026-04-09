Five Reasons Why The Patriots Can Repeat As AFC Champions

Nobody truly thought at this time last year that the New England Patriots would be champions of the AFC and playing in the Super Bowl in February, right? At least not until they saw what the team put on the field starting in October.

But here we are. The Patriots -- winners of the AFC East for the first time since 2019, and conference champions for the first time since 2018 -- are back into the realm of competitive football teams in the NFL.

Yet in 2026, a tougher schedule emerges. The expectations to follow up last year's improable run mounted up. Fans, once dormant, have woken back up and can taste another Lombardi Trophy.

It will be difficult. No one is arguing that it won't be. But the Patriots have plenty of reasons to expect another successful season in the second year of the Mike Vrabel era.

If the Patriots want to be hoisting their second-straight conference trophy, and 13th overall, here's how it's going to happen:

The Quarterback, Duh

Drake Maye has joined the pantheon of the Jayson Tatums and the Jaylen Browns and the David Pastrnaks of Boston athletes. His MVP-caliber season in just year two energized the fanbase and gave New England hope about what

He led the league in completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9), while also accounting for 42 total touchdowns between the regular season and postseason. His accuracy was pinpoint all year, while his ability to scramble and evade pocket pressure continually got better. Maye finished second in MVP voting -- by a hair, just one vote -- and was named to his first All-Pro team.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There's always worry with a young quarterback about eventually hitting a wall in his development. For Mac Jones, that happened in his third season. Maye, however, is well positioned to beat those assessements. With a coaching staff that remains intact, and an offense that is largely the same from a year ago, Maye is bound for success in 2026.

The Patriots will go as far as the young gunslinger can take them, that's for sure.

Upgraded Offensive Line

Hello Alijah Vera-Tucker, goodbye Garrett Bradbury.

Depsite my earlier offseason prediction that the entire offensive line would remain the same, the Patriots went out and made some changes. They traded Bradbury to the Chicago Bears for a future fifth round pick, while going out and signing Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal worth $42 million.

On paper, the Patriots' starting lineup in the trenches far exceeds what it was last season.

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) and offensive tackle Conor McDermott (69) lead teammates on the field to warm up prior to the game Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

If healthy, Vera-Tucker has the chance to become one of the best guards in all of football. He's struggled with injuries, including a triceps tears that forced him to miss all of 2025, and comes to New England with a bit of a question mark. Signing AVT kicks Jared Wilson to center, his natural position that he played in college, to replace Bradbury.

The Patriots allowed an NFL-record 21 sacks last postseason, including six in the Super Bowl. Keeping Maye upright will be a major part of New England's success, and this past offseason has shown that OL has only gotten better.

Elite Secondary

To pay Christian Gonzalez or not to pay Christian Gonzalez, that is the question.

Gonzalez won't be going anywhere, don't worry about that. The Pro Bowl cornerback has openly admitted he wants to remain in New England, and the team has said they plan to pick up his fifth-year option this spring. Now comes the discussion of what his next paycheck is going to look like.

Regardless, Gonzalez leads what is a fantastic secondary for the Patriots, one that the team will rely heavily on in 2026.

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) breaks up a pass to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss at home. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gonzalez continues to play at the highest level, earning his keep as a top three player at his position. Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, the two other cornerbacks in this defense, each had fantastic seasons last year. Adding in Kevin Byard to a safety room that already features standout rookie Craig Woodson was a home run signing.

The Patriots have a tough schedule coming up, one with elite receivers on the docket (they'll have to go up against Garrett Wilson and DJ Moore twice, as well as Jaylen Waddle, Justin Jefferson, Brian Thomas Jr, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Having that core group of five players healthy and playing at their best will be critical for New England's title chase.

11 Draft Picks, And Counting

Yes, the roster right now is good. But if there's an opportunity to add to it, the Patriots have plenty of ways to do so.

With 11 picks right now, New England has options all across the board. Does the front office want to move up in the first round, or maybe trade down into the second? Will a player sliding create an opportunity for the Patriots to grab a coveted college star?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In recent years, the Patriots have not been shy about trading up and down the board. Last season's draft netted plus picks in Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, Wilson, Woodson and Andy Borregales. Another draft class like that will have the Patriots humming along, for this season and next.

Culture Already In Place

There were worries heading into 2024 about how Jerod Mayo could create his own culture in the shadow of Bill Belichick. There were worries that the struggles of Mayo's long year coaching could bleed into Vrabel's first year at the helm.

21 games into Vrabel's tenure, and that couldn't be further from the truth. Whether it was getting on players sitting on the sideline, holding an injured player's hand on the ground or waiting outside the locker room after a dreadful Super Bowl loss, the Patriots have gotten a true leader of men as their head coach.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

That instilled culture will be paramount for a team expected to take a minor step back in the win/loss columns. A tough schedule, along with the added pressure, could get to a young team in New England. If Vrabel is leading the way, a once-eroding culture is back to full form at Gillette Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!