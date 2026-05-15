Former Patriots Second Rounder 'Forever Grateful' In Retirement Announcement

Joejuan Williams — the New England Patriots’ second round draft pick in 2019 — has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

The Patriots had traded up to acquire Williams, giving up their 56th and 101st overall picks to the Los Angeles Rams to move up 11 spots and draft him.

The cornerback, who also had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, posted that he’s hanging up the cleats on social media Friday evening.

“At five years old, I said I’ll be in the NFL. You accomplished your dream J,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “Now it’s time to help others accomplish theirs. Thank you God for blessing me with this ability. And thank you football for changing my life forever.

“I came from nothing. This game transformed my life, gave me purpose, discipline, memories, relationships, and experiences I’ll carry forever. Thank you to every coach that worked with me, every teammate I shared the field with, and the support from my family, friends and fans.”

"This Game Transformed My Life"

New England drafted Williams with the 45th overall selection back in 2019, and envisioned him to be a physical boundary corner in a defense coming off of a Super Bowl title. As a rookie, the Vanderbilt alum played in just nine games and recorded five tackles.

Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) runs with the ball while New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams (33) gives chase during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After that season, Williams was arrested in Tennessee after a traffic stop. Officers had stopped him for speeding and found he had a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs without a prescription, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The next two seasons were trying seasons for Williams, who played 27 games, but didn’t factor into the team’s defensive success much. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Williams Had The Talent To Succeed In New England

There were times where Williams shined in training camp practices and preseason games, showing some of the talents that the Patriots drafted him for.

“There aren’t a lot of players in the league with those type of measurables,” former Patriots executive Nick Caserio said when Williams was drafted. “For his size, he has a pretty unique skill level playing the cornerback position.”

Williams wasn’t re-signed after his rookie contract ended in 2022, and he later had stops in the NFC with the Vikings, Saints and Bears. He played in just six games after leaving New England.

“Now the same dream I once chased and accomplished,” Williams continued, “It’s time to impact the game by helping others accomplish theirs. Excited for this next chapter. Forever grateful for the journey.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!