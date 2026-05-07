Here's Why Each Patriots Draft Pick Could Start in 2026

Not all nine of the New England Patriots draft picks will be starters this season. Some of them may not even be the top backup at their position. But the NFL has had crazier stories, and all of the payers that New England drafted have had experience in the starting lineup, so we can't rule it out just yet.

So who could possibly be named a starter for the Patriots? Ahead of rookie minicamp kicking off this week, let's take a look at how each of the nine New England draft choices could earn a spot as a starter.

OT Caleb Lomu: Changes At Tackle

Lomu was a star at Utah at left tackle this past season, but the Patriots have insisted that Will Campbell is remaining at that spot in 2026. Last year's first round pick played well before he got hurt, and just didn't look the same after returning from injured reserve.

For Lomu to carve out a role in the starting lineup, he'd need some changes to happen. Whether it's Campbell kicking inside to guard -- a switch that doesn't seem all too likely now -- or starting right tackle Morgan Moses faltering, it would need to take a major shakeup for the Utah rookie to get a starting job on either side.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now, Lomu will remain as a swing tackle option as he gets his feet wet for the Patriots. That's not to say that he won't be a starter by the end of the season, but it's unlikely he jumps one of the five starters along the line this quickly.

EDGE Gabe Jacas: This Should Happen Regardless

There shouldn't be a debate here. One of the best pass rushers in a deep class, Jacas could instantly become the Patriots' top edge rusher as a rookie. In a room with Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry (who we'll get to later on), the speedster Jacas is violent in his pass rush moves and should earn a starting spot right away.

It could take him a few weeks to truly get his feet wet at the NFL level, but the second round pick deserves a spot along the defensive line come the regular season.

TE Eli Raridon: Hunter Henry Regression

Hunter Henry is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. Statistically, barring another leap from the veteran, he's likely going to take a step back. Does this mean that the rookie Raridon could leap frog him on the depth chart? Not quite. The third rounder has traits that could help New England's passing game immediately, but it may take a while to carve out his niche in the offense.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Henry's getting up there in age, and is set to turn 32 in December. Raridon is a freakishly athletic prospect who could become the team's starting tight end for the longterm future. Maybe that begins in 2026, where Henry is entering a contract season and the young Raridon pops out of the gate.

CB Karon Prunty: Metoric Training Camp Rise

Prunty won't be taking the top spot from Christian Gonzalez, but a strong training camp could get him into the mix with Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones. The Wake Forest defensive back -- who also had stops at Kansas and NC A&T in college -- could parlay a great showing this summer into a larger role in the secondary, one that might include starting snaps as a perimeter cornerback.

OT Dametrious Crownover: Morgan Moses Loses A Step

Like Lomu, Crownover likely projects as a swing tackle to open up his NFL career. Unlike Lomu, the Texas A&M pick spent most of his college days as a pure right tackle. This could give him the leg up should Moses struggle in his second season with New England. The 6-foot-7 Crownover might need some refining if he gets thrown into the fire, but could be a candidate to start if Moses can't go.

LB Namdi Obiazor: Can't Be Taken Off Field

What the Patriots like about Obiazor is he can contribute on both defense and special teams, and after the team had several of their linebackers leave this offseason, the TCU draft pick could force New England's hand. The versatile Obiazor may not be as profound at middle linebacker like Robert Spillane is, but if he can showcase his talents in coverage and chip in on special teams units, he could become a player the Patriots can't afford to take off the field.

QB Behren Morton: Disaster Beyond Belief

Boy, this would have to take a disaster to happen. Drake Maye -- last year's MVP runner-up -- would have to be sidelined through either an injury or atrocious play, while Tommy DeVito falls in a similar way. Yes, Morton impressed during his pre-draft visit and had a productive career with the Red Raiders, but this could be a dreadful season for New England if this is the outcome.

Nov 2, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) rolls out to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Red Raiders won 23-22. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Finding a positive in this case, Morton feels like a great player in a Josh McDaniels system. An athletic quarterback who can throw from several arm slots and use his legs to succeed, the Texas Tech rookie could hold his own ... but it could be a long season if he has to.

RB Jam Miller: Fumbling, Pass Pro Issues Linger

Rhamondre Stevenson has had issues fumbling the ball in the past. TreVeyon Henderson, New England's second-in-command, isn't the cleanest when it comes to protecting the quarterback. Both of those play in the favor of Alabama's Miller. The compact runner could be a nice goal line back for the Patriots, and if both of the team's top two running backs aren't able to contribute, the rookie may get a shot to shine.

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins: Harold Landry Can't Get Healthy

Landry suffered a knee injury last season that lingered for quite some time, and he never really recovered. If that progresses into 2026, his role could be filled by another Boston College edge rusher. Hutchins was a player the Patriots really liked during the scouting process, and his ability to get after the quarterback should be a nice compliment to what should be a much improved run defense. Landry doesn't go, and Hutchins could be the first one to step up.

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