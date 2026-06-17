Former Patriots TE Interested In Reunion, And It Could Easily Work

The New England Patriots have a need for a backup tight end after an offseason injury to Julian Hill left a hole on the depth chart. Yes, Hunter Henry remains more-than-capable as the starter, but questions about how good the depth is at this point in time persist.

Eli Raridon will now be expected to contribute a lot more in his rookie season, and a larger role could be in the future for young Jack Westover, CJ Dippre and Tanner Arkin this summer. It's a position group that the team is certainly willing to add to in the coming weeks.

"Just from a numbers standpoint at camp, I think that is somewhere where we will probably have to evaluate the numbers," head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to the second day of minicamp. "I mean, there are 90, 91 guys on every team, so we will just have to take a look at that. But I would say that is probably somewhere where we would have to address."

One name that is familiar around these parts, Pharaoh Brown, could be a fit for that backup blocking role in New England. The former Patriot -- who spent the 2023 season with the team as the third tight end -- remains a free agent, and the 32-year-old could be a good match for this 2026 team.

And Brown wouldn't shy away from a reunion. After CLNS Media's Taylor Kyles mentioned how Brown could be a a solid Hill replacement, the tight end took to social media to announce his interest.

"I'd prefer that signing as well," he wrote, adding in the eyeballs emoji, on Instagram. "I didn't know I was that young. I'm still a spring chicken lol."

Pharaoh Brown responds to @tkyles39 on IG:



On potentially joining the #Patriots: "I'd prefer that signing as well." https://t.co/iEQbThTaFi pic.twitter.com/gJ208PBDAz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 15, 2026

What Brown Can Bring (Back) To New England:

Brown became an instant folk hero for the Patriots during that dreadful, four-win season back in 2023. Primarily used as a run blocker, Brown caught 13 passes for 208 receiving yards and one touchdown. That lone score -- a 58-yard catch-and-run against the New York Jets in Week 3 -- embedded himself into the hearts of Patriots fans, though he might not have been a weekly contributor.

He left in free agency after that season, signing with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. He later had stops with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals before hitting the open market this past winter. His stats haven't been eye-popping, he has just 10 catches since leaving New England, but his willingness to return could raise some eyebrows.

Oct 22, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) tackles New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Right now, the Patriots don't have an open spot on the roster. But they could easily clear one up for Brown, someone who can slide in and replace Hill on a far cheaper contract. This offseason, Hill signed a three-year deal worth $15 million, essentially locking him in as the TE2 for the next few years.

That won't be happening now, and the Patriots are flush with cap space heading into training camp. Why not take a flyer on Brown on a one-year deal. Worst case scenario is that he doesn't pan out and turns into nothing more than a camp body this summer. The best possible outcome is that he replaces Hill with ease, becoming a valuable part of the run game and chips in on some passing plays as well.

Kyles originally said that Vrabel and the Patriots would appreciate Brown's attitude on the field, mentioning that the tight end is "a really tough dude who brought that physical, kind of mean attitude, to the run game." If the team feels like that part of the offense is missing, it can't hurt to give Brown a call.

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