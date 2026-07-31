Here's How Patriots Rookie Eli Raridon Has Found His Place Within TE Room

FOXBORO --- When the Patriots drafted Eli Raridon with one of the last picks of day two of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was unclear how much he'd be able to find the field as a rookie.

New England already had two bona fide veterans in the room. Hunter Henry's 60 receptions for 768 yards were each second-most on the team last season, while his seven receiving touchdowns were a team-high. Julian Hill projected as the team's top blocking tight end after signing a three-year deal worth $15 million in March.

But after Hill was placed on season-ending injured reserve in June, opportunities in the tight end room opened up. CJ Dippre opening up training camp on the physically unable to perform list further shrunk New England's depth at tight end.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) and tight end Mitch Van Vooren (46) do a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think as a tight end room, we all need to step up," Raridon said when asked about Hill's injury on Thursday. "We all need to play our hardest and fill in that role that's missing."

Early on in camp, Raridon has played a major part in doing so.

He has mixed in with both the first-team and second-team offenses, and caught five passes in team drills between Tuesday and Thursday's up-tempo practices.

"I think being here in the spring and learning the offense then has really helped me kind of apply it on the field and start playing faster," Raridon said.

Raridon Is Adjusting To The NFL

The jump from college football to the NFL is an adjustment for any rookie. It becomes even more challenging when being drafted as a skill position player into Josh McDaniels' offense.

"We were all signals in college, so that's been an adjustment and a lot of different terminology," Raridon. "It was a lot to learn initially, and there's still a lot to learn, but it's starting to slow down."

Raridon's new comfortability in the offense has provided him with significantly more opportunities with the starters than he had throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) looks on during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously I'm not 100% acclimated with the offense, but compared to the spring, it's a night and day difference," Raridon said.

The 22-year-old may not have to wait long until he is a consistent part of New England's offense on Sundays.

"Eli's learning and figuring this game out, and I think he can find a way to help us," Mike Vrabel told reporters prior to Thursday's practice.

With A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs taking up defenses' attentions, Raridon's unique combination of size and athleticism could make for the perfect safety blanket for Drake Maye in McDaniels' offense.

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