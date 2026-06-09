Explaining Patriots Cap Situation Entering Minicamp: One Rookie Remains Unsigned

The New England Patriots have made some pretty significant moves in the past week, trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown and officially signing offensive tackle Caleb Lomu to his rookie deal. The roster currently sits at 91 players, and it appears that the Patriots are going to roll into the summer months with this group in place.

But how do they look cap-wise, and what numbers stand out for New England heading into training camp?

Well, after taking on Brown's hefty contract from the Philadelphia Eagles (which comes at a $7.04 million cap hit, according to Spotrac) and Lomu's fully-guaranteed $18.92 million rookie contract (with a $3.4 million cap hit in 2026), the Patriots currently have roughly $37,661,499 million in cap space for this season. That number is good for fifth-most in the entire league.

This year's free agent class doesn't take up as much money as the 2025 one did, but there were a few signings that rank among the highest on the team's cap hits. Safety Kevin Byard's $9 million hit is 11th-highest on the team, while wide receiver Romeo Doubs' $8.6 million is 12th. Edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones' $7.54 million is 14th, and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker's $4.78 million is 20th.

It gives the Patriots breathing room heading into summer. Will they use it to sign a marquee free agent, Stefon Diggs perhaps? Likely not. But it allows the team to have flexibility entering the year in case something (injury, roster changes) leads to a signing.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) addresses the media after practice during day one of training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the flip side, the team has $38,489,464 million in dead cap -- 15th-most in the NFL. Former players like Kyle Dugger ($12.17 million), Diggs ($9.7 million), Jahlani Tavai ($3.48 million) and Jabrill Peppers ($3 million) make up most of that money. It's a tough pill to swallow for any team to eat cap space, but for the Patriots that number could be a lot worse.

Right now, only 90 of the team's 91 players have counted against the cap. The one player who doesn't -- second round rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas -- remains the lone draft pick to not ink his name on the dotted line.

Patriots Still Need To Sign Gabe Jacas

Jacas is the only Patriots draft pick who hasn't signed his rookie contract. He also hasn't been spotted participating in either the team's rookie minicamp or the open OTA practices.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman Gabe Jacas (52) of Illinois lines up during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"I would be surprised if it was the contract," ESPN's Mike Reiss told Theo Diesenhaus on the Patriots Real Time Podcast this past week. "I was told by someone that I feel like would have the information that he should be back soon ... So I don’t sense that this is any major alarm. Remember, when he was coming out of Illinois, if I'm not mistaken, he didn't participate in Illinois' pro day because he had a hamstring injury."

According to Spotrac, Jacas' 2026 cap hit would be $1.57 million. That number would put him in the top third of the roster in terms of financial impact this season. For added context, center Jared Wilson's 2026 cap hit is $1.41 million and safety Craig Woodson's is $1.27 million.

I wouldn't put too much stock into the contract not being signed yet. While it does feel a bit later than some would have hoped, these deals will likely come together once the full incentives are agreed upon. For context, the Patriots didn't sign last year's second round pick (running back TreVeyon Henderson) until July 19.

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