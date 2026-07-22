Four Patriots Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

With training camp just days away, the New England Patriots are soon to debut a newly restocked roster on the heels of their Super Bowl loss.

While the team’s Super Bowl run required stout play from young stars and veteran presences alike, the Patriots’ myriad of offseason moves may present a different looking squad heading into Week 1 — particularly among the veterans.

When looking at the roster construction from a scheme, salary and personnel perspective, there are a few veteran players who stand out as candidates who may not see the playing time they did in 2025.

EDGE Harold Landry

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) greets former teammates after their game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. The Patriots beat the Titans 31-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landry, who was head coach Mike Vrabel’s first draft pick when he was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is a pass rusher most known for his bend and speed around the edge. However, these are unfortunately traits that tend to atrophy with age.

Despite a promising start to his first season with the team, Landry suffered an injury in the team’s Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, hypothesized to be some sort of lateral ligamentous injury to the knee with meniscal involvement. Since then, his production quantity and quality both deteriorated.

With a $16 million cap hit this season, there is a real question about whether Landry’s durability justifies the price tag. The issue is that the hypothetical solution, second-rounder Gabe Jacas, is currently unsigned due to a ... knee injury.

While it is most likely that Landry remains on the roster to start the season, a sophomore jump from edge rusher Elijah Ponder and contributions from free agency acquisition Dre’Mont Jones may render Landry a potential trade piece down the line.

DT Christian Barmore

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) prepares to throw a pass as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) closes in during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After his 2024 season was severely hampered by blood clots, Barmore had a solid 2025 season on tape, though his box score statistics don’t necessarily corroborate this.

While Barmore was poised to form a fearsome duo with 2025 offseason acquisition Milton Williams, interior lineman Cory Durden, arguably the team’s best defensive player through much of the playoffs, showed he could provide a viable alternative.

With Barmore having a $17.1 million cap hit this season, he could be a dark horse trade candidate for the Patriots heading into the season.

OT Morgan Moses

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) looks on during the national anthem before an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the team’s full-time starting right tackle, the 35-year-old was a stalwart in both phases of offense.

However, with the Patriots drafting tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round, there may be a succession plan in place for Moses.

Though primarily a left tackle at University of Utah, Lomu has taken a significant number of repetitions at right tackle through New England offseason workouts and minicamp. It is still uncertain whether Will Campbell will remain at left tackle or shift to right tackle or guard following his tumultuous return from injury.

However, given the young depth at the position, there is a high chance that Moses’ role this season is as a bridge veteran, opening the season as a starter and transitioning into a rotational depth piece as the season progresses. In this context, Lomu’s snaps, particularly in live reps in joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, will be especially important to monitor.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no question that Stevenson will remain on the roster. However, with home run hitter TreVeyon Henderson having another offseason of experience under Josh McDaniels’ offensive system, there is a strong chance Henderson sees a larger portion of the carries this season.

Coming out of college, Henderson’s pass blocking was touted as among the best of all running back prospects. Ironically, his poor pass blocking was a major hurdle in him seeing playing time as a rookie, even despite Stevenson’s early-season fumbling issues.

As a result, while Stevenson will almost certainly be on the Week 1 roster, there is a chance that Henderson emerges as the leading ball carrier this season. Heading into training camp, particularly in joint practices, the snap distribution will be something important to note.

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