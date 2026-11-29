The New England Patriots have lost their last two games and suffered some more major injuries to their offense, and yet, they remain right in the conversation for the AFC playoffs. The same can't be said for the Los Angeles Chargers, who lost their first eight games of the season.

Both sides will be doing battle on Sunday and a win for the Patriots could really cement them into the thick of the wild card discussion. They'll have to do it without their starting quarterback, something Los Angeles is also trying to deal with.

Here are all the Patriots and all the Chargers who will watch the game from the sideline this afternoon:

Patriots Inactives Chargers Inactives QB Drake Maye (fibula) QB Justin Herbert (concussion) OG Walter Rouse (concussion) RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) OT Marcus Bryant WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring) OT Dametrious Crownover EDGE Akheem Mesidor (ankle) DT Joshua Farmer LB Daiyan Henley (knee) CB Carlton Davis (knee) CB Isas Waxter N/A CB Tarheeb Still (ankle)

With DeVito getting the bump up to QB1, that means that rookie Behren Morton will be the backup quarterback and will make his NFL debut should he come into the game. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was questionable with a knee injury, will play.

Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was on IR the last four games with a hamstring injury, was activated to the 53-man roster this weekend and will return to the starting lineup on the left side. Because of his return, a pair of offensive linemen (Crownover, Bryant) will be healthy scratches.

Backup QBs Need to Step Up on Both Sides

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) looks to throw the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVito isn't the only backup quarterback in this game. For Los Angeles, with Herbert's concussion, they're relying on second-year D.J. Uiagalelei to help lead the charge. He hasn't made a start in his NFL career and it will be a battle of two backups this afternoon.

It will be the first time since 2024 that DeVito will start a game, and the first time he'll do it as a member of the Patriots.

"You feel more energized for sure," DeVito told reporters this week. "It's like it's time to go, you know what I mean? This is the time. I mean, obviously injuries are a part of the game. It's an unfortunate circumstance to get that opportunity, but that's the part of the game that sucks. But for players that are in my position, that's how you get the opportunity sometimes. So for me, it's being able to be ready because I've waited for this moment. I’ll enjoy this moment. I’ll embrace it, no matter what it is — good, bad, ugly, whatever the situation is."

For Uiagalelei and Los Angeles, they're just trying to stick it out and hope that Herbert's concussion doesn't bleed into next week. Uiagalelei has played in one game this year, throwing for 24 yards and a touchdown.

WRs Remain Depleted For New England

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who will DeVito throw to? Well, we know the Patriots are still without their top-two wide receivers. A.J. Brown, who missed every practice this week, was placed on injured reserve for the second time this season with a hamstring injury. Romeo Doubs, who returned to practice on Wednesday, was downgraded to out before the team flew out to Los Angeles.

So the Patriots are going to have to rely on Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III in the passing game. Missing Brown and Doubs has been a constant trend for New England all season, as both offseason acquisitions have struggled with injuries throughout the year.

DeVito did spend a lot of time with Hollins, Williams and Chism during training camp and the preseason, so the chemistry has already been formed. It's now up to them to have it translate into the regular season.

"A lot of the guys that are in there right now are guys that I've had reps with during training camp, and I think that's huge," DeVito said. "I mean, not just for timing and any of that, it's more about the comfortability in the huddle and guys knowing how I talk, how I operate in the huddle, what my cadence sounds like and then just building off that."

Chargers Defenisve Front Banged Up

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) returns an interception against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers defense, one that can fly around the field, will be down two of their most explosive players. First round pick Mesidor will miss the first game of his career with an ankle injury, and Henley — a captain — is dealing with a knee injury.

This year, Henley already has more than 60 tackles and has forced a pair of fumbles. His absence on the field should help the Patriots running game try to carve out some lanes up the middle and control the clock. With Mesidor out, the Patriots will have one less pass rusher to worry about when it comes to protecting their backup-turned-quarterback in DeVito.

Los Angeles could find a way to build a lead if it can force the Patriots to turn the ball over. In their first 10 games of the year, the Patriots have turned it over 20 times — several of them coming on Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles.

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