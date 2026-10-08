Why Patriots WR Efton Chism Isn't Satisfied With Breakout Performance

FOXBORO — Efton Chism III was the talk of New England last weekend. The second-year wide receiver made two impressive catches in the Patriots' 29-26 win against the Buffalo Bills, the second one being a one-handed, game-winning touchdown.

Now Chism, who was on the receiving end of a large media scrum in front of his locker before Wednesday's practice, wants to build on what he put on the field last game in Western New York.

"For me, it’s just reset," Chism said. "The good, the bad, whatever it is, it’s getting back to my work and our work as a team. Try to stack another one."

After A.J. Brown got hurt in the season opener, it opened the door for Mack Hollins to get more snaps. Hollins became the Patriots' top target until a calf injury forced him out of the Week 4 win. That's why Chism was on the field for his touchdown, and why if Hollins isn't able to play against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, the 24-year-old might end up with a larger workload.

"You never know when you're gonna get those opportunites," Chism said. "Excited to get A.J. back here in a little bit, and hopefully Mack can get back here as soon as possible. We love our room, we love our team."

Chism has shown that his hands — whether he's using both of them or just one — are solid and he's starting to build that chemistry with Drake Maye as the year progress. Right now, he's tallying four receptions for 41 yards and that one touchdown in a reserve role. That could easily change in the next few games.

Chism's Work Ethic Could Earn Him More Snaps

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) runs with the ball after making a catch against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (42) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Above Chism on the depth chart is Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams — though it appears Chism has surpassed Williams in terms of snaps played. While Williams' speed is a nice addition to the offense, there really isn't a part of the offense that easily lends itself to getting the ball into his hands.

We've now seen how Chism can perform under pressure, and it will only allow him to get on the field more. Hollins is working towards getting back on the field for Week 5, though he didn't participate in the Patriots' first practice.

Chism's teammates have seen his process and if his output in Buffalo didn't impress you, maybe the quotes from his quarterback will.

"Yeah, it's been awesome. Seeing Chiz just come in and be the same guy," Maye said. "He's been doing a lot of the little things that I think were just showing up.

"He comes in every day, enjoys trying to see my side of things, asks questions and tries to get on the same page, and that's what ends up happening. You start seeing the results."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!