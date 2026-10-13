Patriots Week 5 Snap Count Analysis: WRs Step Up Into Larger Roles

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots were banged up on both sides of the ball in Week 5. And yet, they were able to muscle their way to a 45-17 blowout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

"I mean, there's a lot to improve on. There's a lot to work on," Mike Vrabel said postgame. "The penalties are ridiculous, so, you know, we'll have to focus on that and figure out things that we can improve on, which there'll be a lot of."

Here's a look at all three phases of the game, and how many snaps each player got during the Patriots' second-straight win (and third overall win of the season).

Offensive Snaps:

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (75, 100%), OG Ben Brown (75, 100%), QB Drake Maye (75, 100%), C Jared Wilson (75, 100%), OT Morgan Moses (75 100%), WR Romeo Doubs (62, 83%), WR Efton Chism III (57, 76%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (53, 71%), OT Caleb Lomu (49, 65%), TE Hunter Henry (48, 64%), TE Eli Raridon (43, 57%), WR DeMario Douglas (37, 49%), OT Will Campbell (28, 37%), WR Kyle Williams (27, 36%), RB Corey Kiner (15, 20%), TE Tanner Arkin (15, 20%), RB TreVeyon Henderson (12, 16%), TE Cameron Latu (4, 5%)

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball while Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) runs him out of bounds during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a career day for Efton Chism and Caleb Lomu, who both stepped up with injuries above them on the depth chart. Mack Hollins went down a week ago, opening the door for Chism to play a career-high in snaps. After Will Campbell left the game with a knee injury, the rookie Lomu came in as well (and looked really comfortable at left tackle).

DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams both had upticks in production, and both of them found the end zone as well. They could come back down to earth if A.J. Brown (ankle) comes off of IR next week.

Defensive Snaps:

CB Marcus Jones (50, 83%), LB Robert Spillane (50, 83%), LB Christian Elliss (50, 83%), S Kevin Byard (50, 83%), S Craig Woodson (50, 83%), CB Kindle Vildor (44, 73%), DT Milton Williams (42, 70%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (39, 65%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (36, 60%), CB Charles Woods (36, 60%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (34, 57%), DT Christian Barmore (27, 45%), S Mike Brown (22, 37%), S Jaylen Reed (22, 37%), DT DaQuan Jones (21, 35%), DT Cory Durden (16, 27%), DT Joshua Farmer (15, 25%), LB Darius Muasau (11, 18%), DT Leonard Taylor III (11, 18%), S Brenden Schooler (10, 17%), LB Namdi Obiazor (10, 17%), S Elliott Davison (10, 17%), LB Erick Hunter (4, 7%)

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This side of the ball was also depleted, with four cornerbacks out of the game heading into Sunday. That allowed Kindle Vildor to step into a much bigger role in the secondary. He broke up a pass intended for Brock Bowers before punching the ball out of Bowers' hands later in the game.

Because of the scoreboard, some Patriots who might not have gotten a lot of defensive snaps ended up entering the game. Brenden Schooler, coming off of the NFI list and making his season debut, got some snaps at safety, while Elliott Davison got his first snaps as a pro in mop-up duty.

Special Teams Snaps:

TE Cameron Latu (24, 83%), S Brenden Schooler (22, 76%), LB Namdi Obiazor (21, 72%), S Mike Brown (21, 72%), LB Darius Muasau (20, 69%), S Jaylen Reed (19, 66%), S Elliott Davison (19, 66%), LB Erick Hunter (16, 55%), K Andy Borregales (15, 52%), LB K.J. Britt (14, 48%), RB Corey Kiner (14, 48%), DT Cory Durden (11, 38%), LS Julian Ashby (9, 31%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (9, 31%), OG Matt Pryor (7, 24%), OT Walter Rouse (7, 24%), OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (7, 24%), OG Ben Brown (7, 24%), OT Caleb Lomu (7, 24%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (7, 24%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (7, 24%), DT Leonard Taylor (7, 24%), DT Milton Williams (5, 17%), CB Marcus Jones (5, 17%), DT DaQuan Jones (5, 17%), WR Kyle Williams (3, 10%), TE Tanner Arkin (3, 10%), WR Romeo Doubs (1, 3%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (1, 3%), TE Hunter Henry (1, 3%), WR DeMario Douglas (1, 3%), LB Robert Spillane (1, 3%), LB Christian Elliss (1, 3%), S Kevin Byard (1, 3%), DT Joshua Farmer (1, 3%)

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (8) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn't many surprises when it came to the Patriots' third unit. Through five weeks, we've seen a number of depth player (Cameron Latu, Namdi Obiazor, Mike Brown, Darius Muasau, Jaylen Reed) carve out roles on special teams. They did the same against the Raiders, and one of them earned praise from their head coach one day later.

"We've got Cam Latu, get him going," Vrabel said Monday. "He played in the game, played a good, vital role on special teams.."

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