Here's Where Things Stand Between Patriots, Stefon Diggs

FOXBORO --- Stefon Diggs remains a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots back in March. The star wideout, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season, hasn't taken any visits or been fully connected to any team ahead of the 2026 year.

So would the Patriots potentially be interested in a reunion with the former Pro Bowl pass catcher?

Ahead of the team's second mandatory minicamp practice of the week, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about if they'd kick the tires on Diggs and bring him back. He didn't straight up say "no," but the outlook doesn't appear to have the wide receiver in their immediate future plans.

"I wouldn’t say anything is off the table," Vrabel told reporters. "We would want to add anybody that could help us. I’m not going to give a percentage on it, but I think we’re happy with where we’re at right now with the numbers and the people in the receiver room."

Diggs Returning? Not Right Now, Vrabel Says

Diggs, 32, came to New England last season on an incentive-heavy three-year deal. Almost instantly, the former Vikings and Bills star helped connect with Drake Maye on plenty of otherworldly plays. Coming off a torn ACL, Diggs became the Patriots' top option in the passing game.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch against Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

But with his 2026 cap space set to jump, and questions surrounding his off-the-field legal situation (where he was accused of strangling his personal chef at his home in Dedham), forced the Patriots to release Diggs after just one season. Since then, the Patriots have gone out and signed Romeo Doubs to a four-year contract and traded two picks for A.J. Brown.

Diggs' legal situation cleared up and he was found not guilty earlier in the offseason. Still, he remains a street free agent. The Patriots could certainly find a way to incorporate him into their offense, but with an already-packed room at wide receiver, there doesn't seem to be a point to bringing him back at this point in time.

Right now, along with Doubs and Brown, the Patriots have Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb, Kyle Dixon, Jimmy Kibble, Cameron Dorner and Nick DeGennaro on the roster. Vrabel alluded to the crowded room as part of the reason why they wouldn't sign Diggs.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) and cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I Would Never Say No"

He's been a popular name among fans for the last few months, especially Williams switched his uniform number from No. 18 to No. 8, and then back to No. 18. Despite that, those re-signing burners can be turned off.

"I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player, and what he did for us last year," Vrabel said. "I value that, helped us win football games, helped us get to where we got, but right now I don’t think that that’s something that I think we’re exploring, but I would never say no."

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