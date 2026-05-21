Why Patriots Haven't Re-Signed Stefon Diggs, And Why They Eventually Might

Last year, the New England Patriots did something shocking and splurged on a "WR1" in the offseason. With a new regime in place, they went out and signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal to become the team's top offensive weapon.

After one season, Diggs is is now a free agent after a relatively successful season in New England. Minus a few off-the-field hiccups that involved a bag filled with a pink substance and a felony trial, Diggs was one of the best Patriots receivers in some time.

The 31-year-old became the first receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards since Julian Edelman in 2019, instantly hit it off with Drake Maye and was the conductor behind the "We All We Got, We All We Need" train -- all coming off an ACL tear suffered one season prior.

But cap concerns, plus questions looming over his legal proceedings, forced the Patriots to cut ties with Diggs back in March. The move saved more than $20 million in cap space and allowed the team to bring in Romeo Doubs in free agency. Yet, Diggs remains available for the taking.

He's been vocal about his time in New England on social media since getting the axe, and his former teammates have responded in the same light (with some openly wanting him to come back). There's a few reasons why he hasn't come back yet, and while that door hasn't officially been closed, it's not as open as some may assume.

WHY THEY WON'T: Potential AJ Brown Trade

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The major question mark that's been surrounding the Patriots since the end of the regular season has been Brown. The Philadelphia Eagles star -- the Patriots-loving, Mike Vrabel-adoring, semi-disgruntled wideout -- sees his cap space cut in half come June 1, and the Patriots have been open about wanting to bring in Brown for 2026.

Because of that, Diggs wouldn't be the top dog in that room. Reports have suggested that the Patriots may be parting ways with a first rounder to acquire Brown, which would show that the team is willing to invest in him.

Now, Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf hasn't shut down the possibility of bringing in both receivers, as his answers are heavily cloaked behind the "we'll do whatever we can to improve the roster" mantra.

But would the team really bring in both Brown and Diggs to a pretty-crowded room? It feels unlikely. Maybe if the Brown deal falls through, that would be an opening for a real return.

WHY THEY WON'T: NFL Punishments Looming?

Former New England Patriot wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Diggs did not speak with the media at any time. | Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just because Diggs was found not guilty on strangulation and assault/battery charges doesn't mean that the NFL won't offer any punishments for his off-field conduct.

To recap: Back in December, Diggs was accused by his personal, live-in chef that he had used his arm and elbow to strangle her in his Dedham home. It was over a financial dispute, she told police, and it eventually went to trial earlier this month. He was found not guilty, and Diggs has been cleared in the eyes of the law.

That could have been another reason why New England decided to move on. Along with the cap space, having a player currently involving in a criminal trial doesn't bode well for a franchise. Best to move on and wipe your hands. Now that he's been found innocent, he's good to sign, right?

Not quite. The NFL has been monitoring Diggs' situation, but hasn't officially released any statement on if he violated the personal conduct policy. The league, while unlikley, could offer a fine and/or suspension for Diggs if/when he signs a contract, something that teams may need to consider.

WHY THEY WON'T: Room To Grow For Young WRs

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Without Diggs in the room, the Patriots still have plenty of wide receivers on the roster. There's Doubs, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb, Kyle Dixon, Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner and Jimmy Kibble. That's not even counting a potential Brown deal, which could impact Boutte's standing with the team.

Williams is posed for a larger role in the offense after catching just 10 passes as a rookie. Doubs, for now, will be the focal point in the passing attack. Hollins was a really reliable target for Maye.

Getting Diggs back into the fold would help, obviously. But you run the risk of getting too many cooks in the kitchen by making that move. You've invested plenty of money to bring Doubs in from Green Bay, and potentially a high draft pick for Brown. They drafted Williams in the third round in 2025.

Diggs has embedded himself into the New England region after just one season, but another year could cloud what seems to be a promising upward climb of development for a few young players.

WHY THEY WON'T: Contract Could Be Costly

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a reception as New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) tackles during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What would a contract look like for Diggs?

Last year, he signed a three-year deal worth $69 million and parlayed that into a team-high 85 catches. One would expect he'd want similar money. When he was with the Houston Texans for one season in 2024, he was playing on a $22.52 million salary. Right now, the Patriots have a hair over $36 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. It's doable.

But Brown may want a restructured contract if he arrives in New England, and that would be priority No. 1 for the Patriots. The team is already paying $9.7 million in dead cap for releasing Diggs, meaning that a contract for the wide receiver would have to be paid on top of the money they essentially washed away in March.

On the field, you could argue it. Financially, it gets a lot harder to do so.

WHY THEY WILL: Adding Weapons For Superstar QB

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

New England has nailed the quarterback position for the forseeable future, that's without question. Entering his third season, Maye could use all the offensive weapons/protection possible. The last two first round picks have been offensive tackles, and an effort to bring in high-talent pass catchers has highlighted the last two free agencies.

The argument you can make for a Diggs reunion is clear: The more star players on the roster, the better it will be for the development of your young, MVP-level quarterback. Maye's alreay comfortable with Diggs, who essentially became a captain patch-less captain in 2025. The connection, especially on third and fourth downs, was clear beyond belief.

Maye trusts Diggs, and vice versa. Why wouldn't you want to have that duo back again?

Another thing that you may be able to hang your tinfoil hat on that a Diggs reunion is happening is what Williams has done with his uniform number this offseason. After wearing No. 18 last season, the Patriots posted on social media that he was switching to Diggs' No. 8.

A few weeks later, Williams back in the No. 18 jersey after what he said was a "change of heart." Hmmm. Obviously that's not a concrete enough idea to get wrapped up in, but it is just ... interesting.You could also argue that both sides are waiting for a trade with the Eagles to wrap up before agreeing to a contract, but that would be getting deep into the conspiracy weeds that I'm not willing to traverse just yet.

For now, Diggs remains one of the top wide receiver targets on the open market and has yet to land anywhere. Until then, the conversations about a return to New England will continue to buzz.

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