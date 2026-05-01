How Many Patriots Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 — and Where

Eliot Wolf said it best: This year's draft wasn't the deepest in recent years.

The New England Patriots' executive vice president of player personnel mentioned some areas of depth (linebacker, tight end, offensive and defensive lines), but the team was not expecting a face of the franchise player like they had hoped to acquire in the two years prior.

Ultimately, the team ended the weekend with nine new draft selections, some of which they traded up to acquire and others required a trade down. But not all nine are created equal, and their playing time won't be equal too.

Several players are in line for large roles as rookies, but others may not see the field as much in 2026.

Tier One: In Line For Big Role

EDGE Gabe Jacas

If there was one player in this draft class that fits a Mike Vrabel mold perfectly, it would be Jacas. The Illinois pass rusher is violent with his hand in the dirt, is willing to do the hand fighting on the edge (his wrestling background sure comes in handy for that) and is a premier pass rusher.

With New England needing pass rushers this year, he'll easily be the top performer in this year's crop of rookies. Jacas will slide into the defense alongside Harold Landry, Dre'Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder off the edge, but has a shot to start from day one. Landry, who got hurt against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, is still working his way back from injury, and both Jones and Ponder are bigger-bodied players who may not have the first step speed that the 21-year-old rookie possesses.

Jacas said he liked to watch Matt Judon's film in college, and it's safe to assume that his talent could lend itself to a Judon-like output in 2026.

Tier Two: Will Contribute In Spurts

OT Caleb Lomu, TE Eli Raridon, LB Namdi Obiazor

Like Jacas, the Patriots traded up for Lomu. But the team already has Will Campbell and Morgan Moses at left tackle and right tackle, respectively. So Lomu -- who played at left tackle in college -- may be in line for the top swing tackle position in his first season

The team worked him out on the right side during the pre-draft process, so it's a possibility he could step up at right tackle if needed.

"It's a possibility. Physically and athletically we think that that's something he could do," Wolf said. "Like most rookie offensive linemen he's going to have to get stronger when he gets up here. But again, that's something for (Doug) Marrone, (Jason Houghtaling) Hoss and Jon Decoster to kind of decide and see what fits the best for us."

Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs with the ball in the first half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two other picks, Raridon and Obiazor, are players who could fill out roles in depth spots. Raridon is in line for a large role in the passing game, if he can carve out a niche behind starter Hunter Henry. His versatility in both the passing and running games should help him put together modest statistics, but the Notre Dame rookie shouldn't be the focal point of the offense.

For Obiazor, the physical linebacker used to be a hard-hitting safety early in his college career. Similar to Raridon, that versatility could come in handy for a team looking to mix and match their defensive schemes this season. He'll also get plenty of run on special teams, but won't be a 100+ tackler in the middle of the field.

Tier Three: Could Possibly Find Opportunities

RB Jam Miller, OT Dametrious Crownover, CB Karon Prunty

These three players will fill holes, but likely won't exceed expectations. They were all drafted as rotational backups at their positions, and will max out at that tier in 2026. Miller -- one of New England's seventh round picks -- is a candidate for the team's third running back spot, but won't overtake Rhamondre Stevenson or TreVeyon Henderson on offense.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The same goes for Crownover, who projects as a jumbo tight end/goal line tackle this season. If the first round rookie Lomu isn't in the starting lineup, the sixth round pick in Crownover certainly won't be.

"Dametrious is a massive individual. He's got great length. He really has some pretty natural pass pro ability," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said. "I think ideally, with his size, I mean, both tackle positions. Inevitably the tackle position, it becomes left and right and your ability to play both sides. And I think we think Dametrious can contribute on both sides of the tackle position."

Prunty, the Patriots' lone fifth round selection, is a big question mark. During his long college career, he spent plenty of time on special teams as a gunner. He'll get a lot of chances to contribute on special teams, but defense will be dependant on how the players above him on the depth chart perform.

Tier Four: Onto 2027

QB Behren Morton, EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins

The duo of Morton and Hutchins are late round picks that won't be factors as rookies, at least not now. Hutchins, a player the Patriots have liked for quite a while, has an inside track to make the roster due to the depleted pass rusher currently on the roster. He's also a willing participant on special teams. If you want an immediate Patriots comparison, think about DeMarcus Mitchell as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

"(We) went back and watched some of the special teams when he was younger and that really stood out as well. Had the opportunity to work him out at our local day, which was really cool for him and his agents to decide to come work out," Wolf said. "A lot of times guys that worked out at the Combine aren't willing to do that, and he showed what kind of competitor he is with his willingness to come over there."

Morton, obviously, won't see the field as the team's third quarterback. That much is certain.

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