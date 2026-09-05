Here's Why Patriots WR Kyle Williams is Confident Heading into Year 2

Kyle Williams caught three touchdowns this summer. All of them coming by way of beating his man off the line of scrimmage and sprinting down the sideline.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is fantastic at that, and he knows it. His coaches know it and his teammates know it. It's part of the reason why the team spent a third round pick on him last year out of Washington State. He was able to score three times as a rookie using his speed.

But now Williams — who bulked up during the offseason — wants to show that he's more than just a one-trick pony in this Patriots offense.

"I’ve been hearing that my whole life, man, so I wouldn’t really say it’s a chip on my shoulder," Williams said in front of his locker this week. "I know what I can do. I know I’m more than just a vertical guy. Whatever my role is that’s my role and I’m gonna accept it."

Williams was able to rebound from a shaky training camp to make the 53-man roster in his second season, and now can slot into a pretty deep wideout room. He's now playing alongside A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III heading into this year.

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35) for a touchdown during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That group has the possibility to be really dynamic, but it's Williams' speed that can change the game. He can take the top off the defense, re-route players at the point of attack or just blow by them on the sideline. Add that into a room that went out and added elite talent in Brown/Doubs, and this unit can become really special.

"I feel like I bring a lot, just as much the other guys do," he said. "I don't really want to single myself out, but as a whole room, I feel like we nasty. I feel like we got a nasty group.

"We can do it all. On all cylinders. Everybody can do everything. It's not one person that does it better than one person. What I can do, A.J, Rome, Pop, they can all do what I can do. It's just good competition."

Williams mentioned how he wanted to work on his mindset this offseason, and it's something that can certainly help improve his game. Last year, he caught just 10 passes as a rookie. If everything goes to plan, he'll be able to far surpass that number.

"The physical traits are the physical traits, but the mindset is what separates you," Williams said. "I mean, I'm still working at it day by day, but that's something that's definitely shifted."

Williams Has Impressed Fellow WR This Summer:

Throughout the postseason, Williams' teammates praised his release packages and ability to get past defenders. Chism and quarterback Tommy DeVito both sung his praises after the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while wide receivers coach Todd Downing has also given his compliments to the 23-year-old

But Douglas, who's entering his fourth year with New England, was more than impressed by the growth that Williams has made from 2025 to 2026.

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) runs after making a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"His release is tough," Douglas told reporters at a charity bowling tournament last week in Boston. "I always say, 'Boy, you got one of the hardest releases,' and he just do it with ease. It's a feel thing. He got it.

"He's capable of doing a lot. I feel like his roof (is) very high. I can't wait to see him hoop."

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