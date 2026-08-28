Patriots WR Kyle Williams Becoming Intriguing Replacement for Kayshon Boutte

The New England Patriots have an explosive in-house replacement for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

On Monday, New England granted the fourth-year pass catcher's trade request, sending him to the Houston Texans in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

However, 2025 third-round draft selection Kyle Williams has stepped up this preseason. The speedster has turned heads the past three weeks with a touchdown in each preseason game. The high-level performances have led to a belief the receiver could replace Boutte's big-play ability.

Patriots Lose Boutte's Explosive Catches

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte became a known commodity the past two seasons, putting up a total of 76 receptions for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2025, the 24-year-old's 16.7 yards per reception ranked fifth-most in the NFL.

"We have a deep receiver room," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said on Tuesday when asked about the Boutte trade. "I think that's really what it came down to. And as you look to the gameday roster, there are maybe some situations where the opportunities for certain players wouldn't be there, and we felt like this was the right time to do it."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Boutte's prior production, head coach Mike Vrabel said his role with the Patriots in 2026 would have been minimal.

"(The wide receiver room) was one place where we do have some depth, and I think for all parties involved, (the trade) was probably the best thing," Vrabel said Thursday evening. "Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive (on game days)."

With Boutte out of the picture, Williams' role could increase from last season, when he caught just 10 passes in the regular season.

Williams is the Perfect Big-Play Replacement for Boutte

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) and New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) celebrate after a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the Patriots' three preseason games, Williams may have had the play of the day. The 23-year-old scored from 12 yards out against the Indianapolis Colts, a 69-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and a 45-yard score against the Cleveland Browns.

"The hardest thing is to judge how fast he's rolling, because he can roll," quarterback Tommy DeVito said about Williams after Thursday's loss to the Browns. "He's so explosive at the line of scrimmage with his release package, and he's just such a vertical threat for these (defensive backs). They have to respect it, and that just complements the rest of his routes that he can do, and everything off of that."

Williams showed off that same skillset last season, but in a limited manner. Despite catching just 10 passes, he tallied over 200 yards and three touchdowns. The young wideout combined his tricky release package, blazing speed and high-end ball-tracking ability to string together a handful of explosive plays last season.

Now, with Boutte no longer around in New England, Williams may see an increased role and a hike in production.

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