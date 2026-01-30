How National Media is Predicting Patriots Super Bowl Outcome

The New England Patriots sealed their attendance in Super Bowl LX last weekend with a win against the Jarrett Stidham-led Denver Broncos, in what ended up being horrific second-half conditions that saw the teams miss a combined four field goals throughout the game - two apiece.

The last time the Patriots matched up with the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl at the culmination of the 2014 season, Malcolm Butler made the game-winning interception of Russell Wilson in the endzone to break the team's 10-year championship drought.

This season, the Patriots will represent the AFC once again after winning their division for the first time since 2019 and becoming the first team in NFL history to go 9-0 on the road, all while having an MVP-caliber quarterback leading the way.

Yet, the Seahawks appear as though they are being viewed as the favorites across the board, and it seems like there are few in the media who are aggressively pushing that narrative.

The ESPN staff released a Super Bowl preview and prediction piece on Jan. 28, and all 12 members of their analyst team projected that Seattle would come out victorious over New England.

ESPN Analysts All Favor Seattle Over New England In Super Bowl LX

NFL analysts Stephania Bell, Ben Solak, Seth Walder and Matt Bowen; national NFL insiders, Jeremy Fowler, Field Yates and Dan Graziano; national NFL reporter, Lindsey Thirry; former NFL quarterback turned analyst, Dan Orlovsky; fantasy and bettng analyst, Eric Moody; senior Andscape writer, Jason Reid; and analytics expert & creator of the DVOA metric, Aaron Schatz, all predicted a Seahawks win on Feb. 8.

Many of the analysts pointed to Seattle's elite defense as the key difference-maker between the two teams.

"Seahawks," Solak argued, in noting his pick for the SB LX winner. "The Patriots' run against elite defenses ends with the true best unit of the season. With two weeks to plan, Macdonald will have too many tools to fluster and disrupt Maye."

"Seahawks," Schatz wrote in agreement. "The Seahawks have been No. 1 in my DVOA ratings for most of the second half of the season, and with that defense, I'm expecting a lower-scoring Super Bowl. Seahawks 24, Patriots 18."

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on after the game against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Other analysts pointed to the broader capabilities of Seattle's roster as a whole.

"Most complete team in the league," Fowler stated about the Seahawks. "They can win in several different styles. Darnold's confidence is renewed." .

"They're playing textbook complementary football on offense, defense and special teams. And they have standout playmakers who can change the game in a moment's notice in each phase," Thirry added.

ESPN will be wary of the "curse" of having the whole team back Seattle, after each member of their NFL Live crew picked the Houston Texans to beat New England in the Divisional round of the playoffs - a game the Patriots ended up winning 28-16.

Nevertheless, this will no doubt fuel the minds and hearts of head coach, Mike Vrabel, and offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels - both of whom have won Super Bowls with New England in the past and know what needs to be done to win.

