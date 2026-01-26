Patriots vs. Broncos Takeaways: Defense Wins Championships

In perhaps one of the most improbable season-to-season turnarounds in NFL history, the New England Patriots will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the 12th time in franchise history.

As the weather conditions in Colorado imposed their effect on much of the second-half gameplay, the Pats weathered the wind, along with a ferocious opposing defense, to capture the 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

With the win, the Patriots have earned the organization’s 12th conference championship, while punching their ticket to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Due to their 31-27 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks will represent the NFC on the league’s biggest stage.

While the team will quickly pivot to their preparations for a highly-capable Seahawks squad, the Pats will undoubtedly take a moment not only to savor their conference championship victory, but also to compile the lessons they have learned within the game, itself.

In that regard, here are six key takeaways from New England’s AFC championship game victory over the Broncos.

Patriots Defense Prevails

Although Denver’s defense dominated the headlines throughout much of the week, New England's unit was once again eager to prove its prowess on a national stage. The Pats preventive unit pressured Broncos’ quarterback Jarrett Stidham on 35.1% of his drop-backs, often leaving the 29-year-old veteran searching for answers for much of the day. Overall, Stidham was just 1-for-10 for four yards with two turnovers when pressured by the Pats’ defense.

In addition to pressuring the quarterback, the Pats defensive backfield succeeded in man coverage — holding the Broncos passing game to 6-of-15 for 36 passing yards and two turnovers. When getting contributions from all three levels, the Pats deployed overloaded blitzes, which often flummoxed — most notably on his fumble which set up the Pats’ only touchdown drive.

Drake Maye Gets it Done on the Ground

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. When his team needed him most, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback showcased his ability to break for big yardage on the ground against a stifling Denver defense.

Though he threw for just 86 yards, Maye ran for 65 yards — highlighted by a 28-yard rush in the third quarter which helped set the stage for kicker Andy Borregales’ 23-yard field goal which gave the Pats their eventual game-winning 10-7 lead. The Pats’ starter scored his team’s only touchdown on a six-yard rush in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Maye then secured the win with a seven-yard run on third-and-5 in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. The Pats earned the first down, and punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mack Hollins Plays a Key Role in Patriots’ Success on Offense

While his shoeless entrance into Empower Field at Mile High may have been a viral hit on social media, Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength were warmly welcomed back to the field by the Patriots’ offense. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone.

In that vein, Hollins was targeted twice against the Broncos, totaling 51 yards. His first look came on a deep dig route for a 20-yard gain on third down. Hollins’ second reception was off a flea-flicker for 31 yards — the Pats’ longest pass play of the day. Despite his recent health woes, the former UNC Tar Heel proved to be a force for the Pats offense heading into Super Bowl LX.

Christian Gonzalez Earns First Postseason Interception

With 2:18 left in the fourth quarter of a game in which the Pats were clinging to a 10-7 lead, Gonzalez leaped into snowy air to intercept a pass from Stidham intended for receiver Marvin Mims. As he tightly gripped the ball to his body before landing on the frozen turf at Empower Field at Mile High, the Pats’ top corner all but secured New England’s spot in Super Bowl LX. In the process, he also earned his first career postseason interception.

Rather than aligning in his typical press coverage, Gonzalez was playing off and saw the ball taking flight in Mims’ direction. His prowess when locking down opposing receivers often prevents the ball from being thrown his way. However, Gonzalez proved that he is capable of making the big play when it is needed most.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Patriots O-Line Still Needs Work Along the Edges

Although the Patriots succeeded in pressuring Stidham into a less-than-stellar performance, the Broncos’ preventive unit did the same for Maye. The Pats’ third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was under pressure on 37.9% of his drop-backs while being sacked five times. Despite a handful of positive runs from veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as 65 ground yards from Maye, the Pats running attack was largely held in check.

With both the passing game and the run game under siege, the Pats’ offensive line will continue to be scrutinized. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell continued his struggles, allowing five total pressures from Denver’s star edge rusher Nik Bonitto. Right tackle Morgan Moses also allowed a sack to Broncos edge rusher Jonathan Cooper. With an aggressive Seattle defense waiting for them in the Super Bowl, the Pats o-line must strengthen their coverage on the edges to be successful against the Seahawks.

Leonard Taylor Makes the Save of the Day

With the Broncos’ seemingly about to capitalize on a four-play drive which brought them into New England territory with 4:46 left in the game, an unlikely, yet fitting hero stepped up to save the day. Denver kicker Wil Lutz’s 45-yard field goal attempt was tipped by Pats’ defender Leonard Taylor The Pats’ defender and special teamer was able to get his right hand on the ball to force it wide. Rather than tying the game at 10, the Pats remained in front 10-7 and did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.

Taylor was elevated for three games during the regular season and for the first two postseason games. The 23-year-old finished with nine total tackles in the regular season and played as a reserve in the postseason games but did not register any tackles. Still, Taylor has made an impact on the Pats’ defensive front in recent weeks, ranking top six among qualified interior lineman in both pressure and pass-rush win rate since Week 17. His block of Lutz’s attempt helped to preserve New England’s win and their spot in Super Bowl LX.

