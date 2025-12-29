Patriots Clinch First AFC East Division Title Since 2019

As entertainment mogul Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might say, “Finally … the Division title has come back to Foxborough.” In other words, the New England Patriots are once again the top team in the AFC East.

With their dominating 42-10 Week 17 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium — as well as the Buffalo Bills’ heart-pounding 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — the Pats secured the division championship for the first time since 2019. It was New England’s 22nd division title since 1970 — tying them with the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers for the second most in the NFL since that time. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still the record holders at 24 division titles during that span.

At 13-3, the Patriots have enjoyed one of the most improbable, yet dramatic turnarounds in NFL history. After consecutive 4-13 finishes in 2023 and 2024, the Pats hired Mike Vrabel as the 16th head coach in franchise history. Instilling both an aggressive style of football on the field, as well as a culture of accountability throughout the team, the Patriots have become one of the most exciting and fundamentally-sound football teams in the league.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While the Patriots have performed well in all three phases of the game, their newfound success is due largely in part to the emergence of Drake Maye as a bona fide franchise quarterback and potential MVP candidate. Perhaps best known for his ability to turn off-script plays into big yardage gains, Maye has remained poised, protected the football, and delivered in the clutch. In addition to increasing his own prowess, Maye has also raised the playing level of his pass-catchers as he takes on a leadership role within New England’s offense. The addition of players such as veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson — as well as the retention of team captain Hunter Henry have given Maye a reliable and diverse arsenal of skill position players with which to work.

Defensively, the Patriots have adapted a more aggressive style, focused on pressuring the passer and locking down the line when attempting to stop the run. Adding defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Carlton Davis have added some muscle to the hustle of incumbent defenders such as tackle Christian Barmore and cornerbacks Christian Gonzales and Marcus Jones. The results speak for themselves, as New England ranks among the top defenses this season — undoubtedly contributing to their carrying a 10-game winning streak which spanned from Week 3 to Week 13.

The Patriots entered their Week 17 matchup fresh off punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Though this game may not have had the same national appeal, the Pats knew that they must either beat or tie the Jets to remain in the driver’s seat for the AFC East division title. As such, New England approached this game with a sense of urgency.

Maye, the newly-minted Pro Bowler, threw a career-high five touchdown passes before exiting in the third quarter of a game throughout which the Pats mostly remained on cruise control. He finished the day with 256 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, while completing 90.5% of his passes.

With the win over the Jets, the Patriots improved to a perfect 8-0 road record in 2025. They are the only team that has not lost on the road in 2025. The Patriots finished undefeated on the road two other times in team history with 8-0 records in 2007 and 2016. The Patriots joined San Francisco (1984, 1989 and 1990) as the only NFL teams to go undefeated on the road in three seasons since 1970. The only other teams to go undefeated on the road in a season were Detroit (2024), Kansas City (2020), Dallas (2014), St. Louis (2001), Washington (1982) and Miami (1972).

