Patriots' Mike Vrabel Makes MVP Case for Drake Maye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the majority of the NFL universe continues to debate whether Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford or New England Patriots phenom Drake Maye will be selected as this season’s NFL MVP, Pats’ head coach Mike Vrabel is among those with a strong, decisive opinion on the subject.

Unsurprisingly, the first-year ‘HC of the NEP’ is confident in his starting quarterback.

“Yes, he is,” Vrabel said with conviction when asked if he believes Maye has been the league’s top player in 2025. Despite Stafford having finished the season with more touchdown passes (46, to Maye’s 31) and passing yards (4,707 to Maye’s 4,394), the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft holds the league’s top spot when it comes to completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5). Maye also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground — accomplishments not lost on his head coach.

"He's extremely accurate … He's made the most of every passing opportunity,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “We created a lot of X plays, and to create X plays — it's about 30% scheme and it's about 70% the players making a play — part of that is the quarterback putting it in a great location for run-after-catch, I think you continue to see that. His ability to extend, use his legs to gain first downs—critical first downs. His ability to score when we've asked him to score and run it in.”

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake Maye is the Patriots’ Undisputed MVP

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. Even amid a four-touchdown performance from Stafford in the Rams’ 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, Maye is seemingly performing at a higher level than any quarterback in the NFL heading into the playoffs.

Whether Maye is selected as the 2025 NFL MVP is still a matter of conjecture. However, it should be argued that the Pats’ second-year starter only helped to enhance his case in Week 18. Maye entered this game needing a clean, yet commanding performance against New England’s division rivals. Maye finished the day by completing 14-of-18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. He also added five carries for 41 yards against the Dolphins — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique. The victory solidified the 14-3 Pats into postseason play for the first time since 2021.

In the final analysis, Maye’s performance has not only earned him the chance to be mentioned among the NFL’s elites at his position, but also the right to be considered for its top prize. While the chants surrounding his name are likely to gain in volume as the Pats host their first playoff game at Gillette Stadium since 2019, the North Carolina native is among those considered by Vrabel to be most responsible for their special run of success this season.

“He's been everything that we've asked and he continues to get better,” Vrabel said. “He's not satisfied. So I know that our success, where we are right now today, has a lot to do with Drake Maye."

