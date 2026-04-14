How One Play In 2022 Led Army WR To Patriots' Local Pro Day

Back in 2022, New England Patriots assistant special teams coordinator Tom Quinn was on the Army coaching staff. The longtime NFL coach was working with the West Point football program on game management and analytics, when Noah Short -- then a freshman nickel cornerback -- blocked a punt in the Army-Navy Game for a touchdown. The Black Knights later went on to win the game, 20-17.

That's where the relationship between Short and the Patriots begins.

Short, a San Jose native, was one of five receivers and 27 prospects invited to New England's local pro day on April 7. The six-foot wideout doesn't have any ties to the region, but that blocked punt in 2022 kept him on Quinn's radar.

"I had blocked the punt in the Army-Navy game that year," Short told Patriots On SI. "Just (getting) an invitation, I was head over heels for. I would do it 100 times over."

It's not just special teams that has been Short's calling card throughout college. His versatility on offense has been the reason why he's been on several teams' draft boards. He had four local pro days in a five-day span, including a cross-country flight to San Francisco to visit the 49ers.

He's also been a weapon out of the backfield, leading some to think that he's only a running back. But what does Short think?

Nov 22, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) runs with the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

What Kind Of Prospect Is Noah Short?

"I classify myself primarily as a slot receiver with the ability to play outside, but

at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever the team is asked to me," said Short, who racked up 2,156 total yards of offense during his tenure at West Point. "If that's lined up in the backfield, I'd be more than happy to because at the end of the day, it's all about getting in, where you fit in, and being able to contribute, especially on special teams."

The local pro day went great, Short said. After running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at his own pro day, he wanted to showcase his skills in front of an NFL staff. He applauded the fact that everyone, from head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, to the equipment staff were locked in for the day. He recalled a moment, even though he was running drills, where staff members were sprinting to hand out water.

"My rule of thumb is I'll catch everything in the drills and in routes on air with the quarterbacks, and I had done that with the Patriots (local day)," Short said, who also said he was privately pulled to the side for a full medical evaluation by the staff. "I like to think that's a good indicator. ... I got to interact with the team chaplain and the head of player development. We had a great conversation on his role and what he does. So just overall, I was really taken away by how professional and how thorough everyone treated."

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) runs with the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

With experience on defense and offense, Short -- on paper -- feels like an unbelievably obvious Patriots-type player. There's questions about current wideouts hitting contract seasons, and there's a lack of true depth at cornerback. Would he be open to play any position in the NFL? For Short, he wants to find a way to make a team any way possible.

"I like to say all my hay's in the barn," Short said. "I'm definitely at peace with the process. West Point keeps you busy. So there's no time to just sit and think of every single outcome. But I'm extremely excited. I feel like I put myself in a very good position."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!