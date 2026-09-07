If TreVeyon Henderson Can't Go, Meet the Patriots RB Who'll Need to Step Up

FOXBORO — TreVeyon Henderson rolled his ankle on Aug. 24, and hasn't practiced since. The New England Patriots running back, slated to be a big part of the team's rushing attack this season, doesn't appear likely to suit up in the Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

That's not a good sign for a Patriots team that struggled to get anything going last year in the Super Bowl against this defense. It will put more pressure on the passing game to air the ball out a bit more, as well as shining a brighter light on presumed starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

"We'll see how he feels today," head coach Mike Vrabel said before Monday's practice. "We'll see if he can do anything. He's been working extremely hard to come back, and we'll see where that goes here today. We do have a few more days before (the game), but we'll just se what he's able to do."

But if Henderson — who wasn't spotted during practice — can't go, who'll step up in his place?

Meet Corey Kiner, the second-year backup who was just traded to New England last week. The Arizona Cardinals planned to cut Kiner, an LSU alum at the deadline. Instead, the Patriots swooped in and acquired Kiner for a 2028 seventh round pick.

Now, Kiner might be involved a good amount in his Patriots debut.

"I'm very confident," he told Patriots On SI this week. "The coaches and the staff, my teammates put me in a good position to do my job and help the team in any way possible."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Kiner (37) celebrates a play against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiner has experience as a receiver out of the backfield, but doesn't offer the speed that Henderson does. He'll be able to get a few snaps, but they will be the first game snaps he takes as a member of the team. Despite that, he feels ready to approach Wednesday's game like any other one.

"I prepare for every game the same way," he said. "I gotta do my job, and that's all I worry about. Anything outside of doing my job to help the team is something that's out of my control. So I just don't think about that."

It's been a fast turnaround for the 24-year-old Kiner. He was a planned cut for Arizona, and now he's potentially the RB2 against the Cardinals' division rival. Life in the NFL comes at you fast, but Kiner is embracing that journey.

"It's pretty cool. At first, I was a little shy. I wasn't talking to anybody," Kiner said. "Now I'm cool with all the backs. ... They're all pretty cool dudes."

Here's Other Options At RB:

The bell cow will be Stevenson, and that would have been regardless of Henderson's injury. The starting back from the last few seasons, Stevenson has the chance to become the most important non-quarterback in the offensive huddle.

He's had a strong summer, and that's likely carrying into the regular season.

"I think there is a consistency," Vrabel said. "The (pass) protection for me is what stands out."

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Hassan Haskins (26) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Rhamondre, obviously, he's the leader in the room," Kiner said. "I've just been kind of under his wing."

So if the active roster has just Stevenson and Kiner, the Patriots will likely promote one (or two) of their practice squad running backs for the game. They have veteran Hassan Haskins and second-year Lan Larison currently repping on the scout team, and both players make sense for a potential promotion.

It feels like Larison — a player who shined as a pass catcher in the preseason — would get the nod, especially when you factor in an ability to return kicks (a spot that's yet to be nailed down at this point).

The Patriots' second injury report of the year will be released later tonight, and we'll have a better idea on Henderson's chances of playing based on that announcement.

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