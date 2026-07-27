Patriots Will Easily Benefit From 'Relaxed' TreVeyon Henderson This Season

FOXBORO --- If TreVeyon Henderson totaled 1,132 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns as a rookie last season, imagine what the New England Patriots running back could do when he gets more comfortable in the offense.

That's exactly what Henderson talked about with reporters after the team's second training camp practice of the summer. The 23-year-old put together one of the best rookie seasons by a Patriots running back in franchise history, but still had some first year nerves.

Now? Henderson feels a lot more cool, calm and collected.

"I can be a lot more relaxed now going into my second year," Henderson said. "You know, going into your first year, you're trying to do everything right. And this year, you know, I know the ropes now. I'm still growing, though. I don't got everything all figured out, and I'm still growing as a person and as a player as well."

Henderson, the Patriots' second round pick in 2025, started off his rookie year slow. He was stashed behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson on the depth chart, but eventually rose the ranks after the former dealt with fumbles and the latter tore his ACL.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, it was a successful season for the Ohio State alum. Henderson broke onto the scene with five touchdowns in a two-game span against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, and then was trusted in a larger offensive role. He started to work really well in tandem with Stevenson during the team's run to the postseason.

And while Henderson won't be the Patriots' every-down back this season, he's trying to improve on every single rep this summer -- whether he's on the field or not.

"I think the biggest thing, one thing that really, really helps me is taking mental reps," Henderson said. "Out here, it's limited reps ... Knowing the blocking scheme and things like that, that helps out a lot."

Henderson Feels More Comfortable In 2026, Which Is Fantastic News

Those mental reps can certainly help Henderson's feel for the game improve. It also helps that he doesn't need to be a bell cow for the Patriots. Yes, he's coming off a year where he averaged 5.1 yards per carry (the most by a rookie in franchise history since the merger), but he's still currently the backup.

Henderson will come in to replace Stevenson as the change-of-pace back, where he can break off a long run without a problem. His four 50+ yard touchdown runs last year were the second-most in NFL history, and he was just the second player ever to score multiple 50+ yard touchdowns in two separate games (Chris Johnson in 2009).

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That relationship with Stevenson, the veteran entering his sixth season, can be a real game changer for New England.

"I think we feed off each other really well," Henderson said about his relationship with Stevenson. "We're both two distinct backs. We have our different talents, and I just think we feed off each other like really well, though."

The sky is the limit for the Patriots' offense with Henderson back for another season. He was named a finalist for the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and was easily the team's best home run threat on offense. Now it's time to wipe the slate clean from last season.

After a long first year in the NFL, Henderson got plenty of time to work on himself, both as a man and as a football player. For the Patriots, that's some of the best news you could possibly hear for your offense.

"I'm growing, I'm maturing, praise God," Henderson said. "But I'm still, I'm still the same TreVeyon. I'm just growing as a person, man."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!