TreVeyon Henderson 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of Patriots' Season Opener vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots are three practices away from their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, and they've been without three offensive players all week.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, tight end Cameron Latu and center Ben Brown have all been absent for the team's practices this week. Both Henderson and Latu have been spotted in the locker room on both Tuesday and Thursday.

The second-year running back suffered a minor ankle injury in a practice late last month, eventually leaving the field after getting checked out by members of the training staff. While he hasn't been seen with a limp in the locker room, his absence from the practice field could be concerning for the Patriots heading into an important season opener.

Mike Vrabel, speaking on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Friday, was asked about Henderson's status heading into the weekend.

"We're all day-to-day," the Patriots head coach said.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) and teammates walk out to the field before the start of an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, yes. That's true. On the football field however, losing Henderson could put some sort of strain on New England's run game. All summer, it's been Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson leading the way out of the backfield.

Without Henderson, it could put more pressure on Stevenson to carry the brunt of that running attack. But that doesn't mean that any player absent from practice won't be able to go. Latu was just claimed off of waivers, while Brown is dealing with an injury suffered in the first preseason game.

Those two, like Henderson, don't have a game status set in stone just yet. Vrabel left the door open for plenty of changes.

"I think we just go by what we see each and every day, and then if something changes, we are able to adjust and try to adapt, be flexible," Vrabel said.

As a rookie in 2025, Henderson ran for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. As a receiver, he also added 221 yards and one touchdown. He was a finalist for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, losing to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Against this Seattle defense in Super Bowl LX, he ran the ball six times for 19 yards. Henderson also caught three passes for 26 yards in the loss.

Who Steps Up Without Henderson?

What happens if Henderson isn't able to roll against Seattle? Well, it would Stevenson and Corey Kiner, the third-string back who the Patriots just traded for.

After a positional battle all summer for the third spot, the Patriots traded away a 2028 seventh round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Kiner. He replaced Hassan Haskins, Lan Larison, Jam Miller and JaMycal Hasty on the active roster (though both Haskins and Larison returned on the practice squad).

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) tackles New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Henderson is ruled out for this game, or at least given an injury designation, that would potentially lead to New England elevating a practice squad running back up for the game. Between Haskins and Larison, it feels like Larison is a better fit to replace what Henderson does on the field.

Both as a pass catcher and on special teams, Larison — who missed his entire rookie season a year ago with an injury — could chip in to try and mitigate the damage.

Where Henderson is health-wise on Saturday will give us plenty of information on where he will be for next week's game. Losing him would be a big blow for the Patriots' offense as they look to open up the year on the right foot.

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