Patriots Offense Doesn't Exist Without Drake Maye at QB

The New England Patriots dropped their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions and lost their franchise quarterback on the way to a 35-10 defeat.

After Drake Maye brought the Patriots into the red zone on their first and most productive offensive drive all day, the third-year quarterback was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson and left the game with an ankle injury.

The 60-yard drive that Maye orchestrated was the second-longest drive the Patriots had all game. After Maye left the game, the Patriots offense was seemingly broken, putting up 91 total yards in the remainder of the game.

Football - NFL - New England Patriots Press Conference - Munich, Germany - November 13, 2026 New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

"I don't think Drake being in or not would have really — I mean it may have," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito entered the game in the first quarter for Maye, who was ruled out mid-game for the first time since sustaining a concussion his rookie year.

With DeVito at the helm, New England struggled to move the ball downfield, having nine out of 10 drives end in either a punt or a turnover. The Patriots also failed to keep the offense on the field, holding the ball for just 27 minutes and three seconds during Sunday's contest.

DeVito finished with just 81 passing yards, while Maye threw for 48 on the opening drive. The fourth-year quarterback completed half of his passes, and threw both a touchdown and an interception.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws against Detroit Lions defensive end DJ Wonnum (98) during the first quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Identity Revolves Around Maye

Maye's withdrawal from the game put a lackluster Patriots team on full display Sunday morning. Following his exit, it was clear that the Patriots can't succeed without their franchise player.

Maye has thrown for 2,282 yards this season, with 18 touchdowns in the air. Maye has faced criticism for his tendency to put the ball in defenders' hands as his 11 interceptions are tied for a league high.

The Patriots are nothing without Drake Maye. pic.twitter.com/m1ECGHp3T7 — Daniel Rotman (@daniel_rotman15) November 15, 2026

However, after watching DeVito attempt to operate the offense, it's obvious that the Patriots can't compete without their star quarterback, despite his turnovers.

Maye was the runner-up for MVP a year ago, and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

New England will return from Germany and enter the bye week, with its next game happening in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during press conference at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Vrabel refused to provide specific information about his quarterback's injury, and said that the team would assess the severity of Maye's diagnosis when they return to the United States.

If Maye's ankle injury causes him to miss an extended amount of time, the 5-5 Patriots may need to look outside of the organization for a solution at quarterback — especially if they want to compete for a playoff bid.

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