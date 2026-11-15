Patriots Offense Doesn't Exist Without Drake Maye at QB
In this story:
The New England Patriots dropped their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions and lost their franchise quarterback on the way to a 35-10 defeat.
After Drake Maye brought the Patriots into the red zone on their first and most productive offensive drive all day, the third-year quarterback was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson and left the game with an ankle injury.
The 60-yard drive that Maye orchestrated was the second-longest drive the Patriots had all game. After Maye left the game, the Patriots offense was seemingly broken, putting up 91 total yards in the remainder of the game.
"I don't think Drake being in or not would have really — I mean it may have," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame.
Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito entered the game in the first quarter for Maye, who was ruled out mid-game for the first time since sustaining a concussion his rookie year.
With DeVito at the helm, New England struggled to move the ball downfield, having nine out of 10 drives end in either a punt or a turnover. The Patriots also failed to keep the offense on the field, holding the ball for just 27 minutes and three seconds during Sunday's contest.
DeVito finished with just 81 passing yards, while Maye threw for 48 on the opening drive. The fourth-year quarterback completed half of his passes, and threw both a touchdown and an interception.
Patriots Identity Revolves Around Maye
Maye's withdrawal from the game put a lackluster Patriots team on full display Sunday morning. Following his exit, it was clear that the Patriots can't succeed without their franchise player.
Maye has thrown for 2,282 yards this season, with 18 touchdowns in the air. Maye has faced criticism for his tendency to put the ball in defenders' hands as his 11 interceptions are tied for a league high.
However, after watching DeVito attempt to operate the offense, it's obvious that the Patriots can't compete without their star quarterback, despite his turnovers.
Maye was the runner-up for MVP a year ago, and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.
New England will return from Germany and enter the bye week, with its next game happening in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.
After the game, Vrabel refused to provide specific information about his quarterback's injury, and said that the team would assess the severity of Maye's diagnosis when they return to the United States.
If Maye's ankle injury causes him to miss an extended amount of time, the 5-5 Patriots may need to look outside of the organization for a solution at quarterback — especially if they want to compete for a playoff bid.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!
Colby Shannon is a recent masters in sports journalism graduate from Indiana University, with experience covering the College Football Playoff, the NFL Combine, and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four. Shannon’s work is featured in IU Blogs, Indianapolis Business Journal, and New England Football Journal. Prior to joining On SI, he interned with College Sports Communicators as a content creator.Follow cjshannon7