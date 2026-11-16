Patriots Get Horrible Update on Drake Maye's Ankle Injury

As if the 35-10 result on the Munich scoreboard wasn't bad enough, the New England Patriots might have just seen their season slip away on the field as well.

According to NFL Network, quarterback Drake Maye — who left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury — is believed to have suffered a significant lower leg injury that could "keep him out for an extended period of time." It's possible that the injury knocks Maye out for the remainder of the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots fear that Maye fractured his ankle and that he's going to be out indefinitely.

Maye got sacked by Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with just under 10 minutes to go in the opening quarter. Hutchinson got hurt celebrating the play, while Maye headed to the New England sideline and talked with head coach Mike Vrabel. After a brief discussion, he walked to the Patriots locker room with several trainers.

"Obviously wasn't able to finish the game, so we'll have to get some more tests run and we'll see when we come back what it ends up being and the severity of whatever injury he has," Vrabel said postgame.

After Maye went down, the Patriots offense looked like a shell of itself. Backup Tommy DeVito came in and didn't play well enough to push the ball downfield. He did lead a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but it was well into garbage time.

"Yeah, it was pretty quick," DeVito said about how fast everything happened with Maye's injury. "It was kind of just, looked at me, it was good, and said I was rolling, so that was kind of that."

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots' Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth | REUTERS

What Happens Next:

Now the Patriots, currently sitting at 5-5, don't have a pretty outlook on the horizon. After their Week 11 bye, they'll have some really tough games on the schedule (Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos).

With a backup quarterback and no expectations for Maye to come back into the lineup, the postseason might not be in New Englnad's future this season.

On Monday morning, Vrabel spoke on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show and gave a travel update on Maye.

"The update that I have is just out of caution, Drake stayed back. He'll be traveling back here shortly," Vrabel said. "But just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely. The things that go around injuries and just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel, and it seems like he is. He'll be returning here, I think, shortly."

Maye's injury is the worst possible news for a team that's been banged up beyond belief this year. Now, they'll have to rely on DeVito and rookie Behren Morton under center.

"My concern level anybody gets hurt is the same," running back Rhamondre Stevenson said about Maye. "I want everybody to be available, so, yeah, tough one there. Hopefully he gets healthy soon."

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