Patriots Trade Rumors: What Happens To Kayshon Boutte This Summer?

The New England Patriots may not be done adjusting their wide receiver room this offseason.

After bringing in AJ Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this week, the Patriots could potentially move on from Kayshon Boutte in similar fashion. Entering his fourth season in the league, it's been reported the Boutte may be interested in a trade.

"One receiver that I’m expecting something might happen with is Kayshon Boutte,” ESPN's Adam Schefter said on the “The Adam Schefter Podcast. "He has not been there for the offseason program. He has been interested in a trade."

Boutte has grown into a valuable piece of New England's offense since being drafted in the sixth round back in 2023. Last season, he caught a career-high six touchdowns -- including an impressive, highlight reel one-handed one against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round. The 24-year-old is entering a contract season, but could be deemed replaceable with the addition of Brown to the roster.

"I would think that at some point this summer, we may get action there," Schefter continued, "another deal Kayshon Boutte going somewhere else we’ll see how that works out."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I Have A Great Amount Of Respect For Kayshon"

Boutte hasn't present at the team's voluntary workouts or OTA practices this offseason. It's unclear if it's because he wants a new contract, he's under some sort of protest of the Brown rumors and eventual trade, or some other reason. Despite that, the team has been open about their respect an admiration for the young pass catcher.

"I have a great amount of respect for Kayshon," head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the offseason. "And watching him mature and grow through the entire time that we spent together, that’s a credit to Kayshon, that’s a credit to (wide receivers coach) Todd Downing."

But Boutte does feel a bit replaceable in New England's offense right now. When you bring in Brown -- one of the league's premier outside threats -- to pair with Romeo Doubs, who signed a four-year contract in free agency, it feels like Boutte's skills as a deep threat are now redundant in the offense.

Add in the fact that Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas are all returning from last season, and it just doesn't feel like Boutte will be on the roster come Week 1. He built up a great chemistry with Drake Maye last year during his breakout season, but doesn't do much on the field that Brown can't do.

So for now, Boutte remains away from the team. The Patriots are holding their three-day mandatory minicamp next week, so that should give us a better understanding about Boutte's mindset heading into 2026. Does he show up? Will he hold out and potentially risk fines?

"The communication is, 'Hey, how are you doing? One, you’re working hard?' And he said, 'Yeah, I like where I’m working out at.' 'Okay. We’ll be here ready to coach you when you’re here,'" Vrabel said. "That’s been very positive, and I would imagine that he would pick up where he left off and grow on the season that he had last year."

Where Could Boutte Get Traded To?

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boutte's services could be a big addition for some teams across the league come July and August. The LSU wideout has gotten better each year since coming out of college, and could provide some teams with a more-than-capable deep threat on a cheap, one-year deal. ESPN's Dan Graziano mentioned the Washington Commmanders and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that could potentially use Boutte on offense in 2026.

When it comes to a potential trade, anything the Patriots could get would be a win. Right now, they have 10 draft picks in next season's draft, and five in 2028. They could easily walk away from a Boutte deal pocketing a future day three pick, a nice prize for a receiver they may not have even re-signed come free agency next offseason.

For now, Boutte remains a Patriot. How long he remains in New England is the question. The most likely outcome is that he goes through the rest of the offseason dead period, and could be moved by the time training camp rolls around in late July.

Or maybe he stays with the team through the remainder of his rookie contract and become yet another valuable deep ball receiver for the Patriots during their quest for back-to-back AFC titles.

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