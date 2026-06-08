Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Gives Honest Reaction To Trade Rumors, A.J. Brown

This last week has been all about the New England Patriots bringing in A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. It's also been about the future of Kayshon Boutte, the team's deep ball specialist from last season who is entering a contract season.

Speaking to WBZ this weekend from a park in Franklin, the 24-year-old Boutte agreed that the Patriots should have made that deal for Brown. Despite playing similar roles in the offense, and reports that he's been welcoming a trade out of New England, Boutte is excited to have the All-Pro as his teammate.

"That was a good pickup," Boutte said. "He’s a great dude. You watch him, he dominates. Great X-receiver, dominant. Whether that’s deep ball, short route, he can catch. Slant and take it to the house.

"Big-bodied, contested catches. We watch those guys. I’m an X-receiver, too. I sit there and watch his tape. Just a guy you see that constantly wins 1-on-1."

AJ Brown, Kayshon Boutte Made Headlines This Spring

Boutte hasn't been in attendance for the team's voluntary offseason workouts and OTA practices this spring, choosing to work out in Florida instead. He said that he plans to be in attendance for the three-day mandatory minicamp this week.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) arrives at the practice field for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It will be his first chance to play with Brown in a Patriots uniform since the wideout arrived in New England on June 2. Why didn't Boutte show up? He said the trade rumors played a part.

"Just a lot of speculation going on. Just trying to figure out everything," Boutte said. "I try not to buy into whether it’s the trade rumors or anything like that. I’m still working even though I’m away. That’s my focus."

Boutte Is Now Joining A Crowded 2026 Room

With Brown settled in, and Boutte making his 2026 debut, the Patriots' wide receiver room is going to be packed to the brim at minicamp. If everyone is in attendance, they'll have 12 players taking reps from that position.

Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb, Kyle Dixon, Nick DeGennaro, Cameron Dorner and Jimmy Kibble round out the pretty crowded group.

"There’s always competition. Every year. Nothing is going to be given to you," Boutte said. "Whether you’re on the outside looking in or on the inside looking in. At the end of the day, every day counts. You’ve got to make it count."

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Boutte had a true breakout season, one that many people didn't really see coming. He caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns, a career high. Deep ball touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans put him on the national map, but a hamstring injury in Week 9 limited his production.

His crowning moment was a one-handed snag against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in the AFC Divisional Round, one that will certainly be the defining moment of Boutte's career in New England.

Despite the rumors and the reports that Boutte wanting a trade, the wide receiver -- who's entering the final year of his rookie deal -- is adament about staying in New England for the remainder of his NFL career.

"I want to be in New England for the rest of my career," Boutte said. "I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years. Every day I’m here. I call this home. This is my new home. Grew up in Louisiana, stayed there 20 years, but now Boston is my life."

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