Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte: 'I Gotta Do What's Best For Me'

FOXBORO --- Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is well aware of the trade rumors swirling around him and the New England Patriots.

When the team signed Romeo Doubs to a big-money contract in March and traded for A.J. Brown in June, it became unclear how Boutte would fit into the crowded receiver room.

Boutte reportedly requested a trade from the Patriots as early as April, per MassLive's Karen Guregian. After Thursday's practice, he kept it blunt on where his future may lie this season.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's whatever's best for me," Boutte told reporters. "Like I said, whether it's here or somewhere else, I gotta do what's best for me."

As for what may be best for him?

"I can't really say it today, you kinda gotta see how things play out," Boutte said. "So like I say, taking it day by day, I'm not a future teller, so I couldn't tell you."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) works with a member of the coaching staff during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte Has Been A Camp Standout

If the Patriots were considering trading away Boutte in the offseason, his performance in training camp practices thus far may have the team reconsidering. In a crowded receiver room, Boutte has looked like New England's second-best receiver.

The 24-year-old has spent time mixing between the starting and backup offenses. Through eleven practices, Boutte has popped with numerous long receptions.

"I'm having fun throwing him out there in practice," Drake Maye said on Wednesday. "He's doing a great job and he makes plays when the football's in the air and I think you can speak for that and that speaks for itself."

Boutte's 16.7 yards per reception last season ranked fifth-most in the NFL (min. 10 receptions).

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should New England Trade Boutte?

While a trade may be in the best interest of Boutte, New England's receiver room would take a substantial hit, likely for minimal compensation in return.

Boutte, in the last year of his contract, should be seeking an opportunity to be a significant contributor to an offense this season. Doing so could open up the door for him to cash in on a massive new contract when he becomes a free agent in March.

"I mean, truth be told, I think if you was in a contract year at your reporting job, you kind of want that to be your best year," Boutte said last Thursday. "So, whatever that looks like for me, we'll look at all the options and see what the best position is."

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the current depth of New England's receiver room, increased opportunities may be difficult to come across. Boutte has repped behind Brown and Doubs throughout camp.

However, for the Patriots, a trade would make little sense. Boutte has proven chemistry with Maye, has been one of the team's top receiving threats this summer and is still on a cost-controlled contract.

Keeping Boutte in New England would also be a good insurance policy to the receivers who have worked ahead of him. Doubs has missed the Patriots' past two practices, while Brown was inactive for multiple games in each of the past two seasons. If either of those players miss time, keeping Boutte around as a replacement is well worth it.

The Patriots should undoubtedly hold onto one of Maye's top weapons for 2026, assuming the team is able to convince Boutte his best interest lies in New England.

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