Mike Onwenu Could Have Played Final Snaps with Patriots

FOXBORO — Since 2020, Mike Onwenu has been a staple on the New England Patriots' offensive line.

Could that change once 2027 rolls around?

Onwenu, who was placed on IR this week after breaking his right ankle in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, is likely going to miss the entire season. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that they won't have Onwenu on the field "for the short term," and NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the injury is feared to be season ending.

So the Patriots might not have their right guard for the rest of this season. When you factor in the fact that he was in a contract season on a newly-cheapened deal, there's a possibility that the 28-year-old might have played his final down in a Patriots uniform.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head athletic trainer Jim Whalen (kneeling) and head coach Mike Vrabel (headset) check on New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (71) during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Onwenu Leaves Big Hole At OG:

Right now, the Patriots' interior depth isn't the greatest. They have Greg Van Roten, Ben Brown and tackles Caleb Lomu/Walter Rouse on the active roster. Xavier Newman-Johnson and Jake Kubas are both on the practice squad. That alone should be a positive for the "re-sign Onwenu" argument.

But the Patriots just inked Alijah Vera-Tucker to a hefty contract in free agency (three years, $42 million) and he has experience playing on the right side. Add in Onwenu's pending recovery time and a solid crop of linemen set to come out of college in the NFL Draft, and the team could end up moving on.

The Patriots could decide — depending on Onwenu's health and how the backups perform in his place — that bringing Onwenu back on his third contract isn't in the cards. He's been a fantastic part of the roster since being drafted in the sixth round out of Michigan.

He got hurt in what was his 100th career game, and 92nd career start. Onwenu has spent time at right guard, left guard and right tackle during his seven seasons, and has been the premier team player in all facets.

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Back in May, the Patriots did restructure Onwenu's deal. He was supposed to be playing on the final year of his $57 million extension he got back in 2024, but reworked it. Originally set to have a $16 million base salary for 2026, that got dropped down to $2.95 million (with a $6 million signing bonus). That transaction helped save the Patriots $7.5 million in cap space.

But it's a business, and the Patriots could end choosing to go in a different direction.

In a perfect world, the Patriots bring back Onwenu for his eighth season. There's always the possibility that he doesn't end up returning. With Lomu/Rouse as younger options with potential guard flexibility, the Patriots have options for next year's offensive line.

They should retain Onwenu. Right now, that's up in the air.

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