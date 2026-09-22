Patriots Place OG Mike Onwenu on IR, Make Additional Roster Moves

On their day off, the New England Patriots are making a trio of roster moves.

The team announced that they're placing starting right guard Mike Onwenu on injured reserve with an ankle injury. They've also signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed tight end Tanner Conner to the practice squad.

Onwenu will be required to miss at least four games, but according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the lineman broke his ankle in the Patriots' 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and could potentially miss the rest of the season.

The seventh-year veteran had been a constant on the team's offensive line since he ws drafted in 2020, and was entering a contract season. He got hurt after Steelers' T.J. Watt fell into the back of his legs on Sunday.

One day after the win, Mike Vrabel was asked about Onwenu's status — and wouldn't dive too deep into if the 28-year-old had actually broken his ankle.

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Mike Onwenu (71) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"I don't think he'll be available here in the short term, so I wouldn't anticipate him being out there here in the next few weeks," Vrabel said Monday. "So if that changes and it ends up being longer than that, then we'll let you guys know. ... He hurt his ankle, Mike hurt his ankle. I think you guys could see that on TV."

After Onwenu got hurt, the Patriots turned to veteran Greg Van Roten to replace him. The team will likely be rolling with Van Roten, Ben Brown, Jake Kubas (practice squad) and Xavier Newman-Johnson (practice squad) as the interior backups.

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To fill Onwenu's roster spot, the team promoted Wishnowsky, who signed to the Patriots' practice squad after roster cuts. The 34-year-old was twice-elevated to the active roster for the Patriots' first two games of the season against Seattle and Pittsburgh, tallying eight punts for 362 yards.

The Patriots had signed him after Bryce Baringer suffered an injury in the second preseason game and was placed on short-term IR following the third preseason game. Wishnowsky would have been allowed a third elevation, but would have been subject to waivers after a third game.

Wishnowsky has been solid during his New England tenure this far, and has seemed to settle in after not being with the team for the preseason.

“(He's) a veteran guy that's been around the league for a while,” special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said prior to Week 1. “Seen a lot of football. Mature. ... It's good to work with him right now.”

Aug 28, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Tanner Conner (48) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Jaden Keller (48) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots also brought in Conner to the practice squad. He was one of four free agent tight ends in for a workout on Monday (along with Devin Culp, Lance Mason and Patrick Murtagh). He'll be wearing No. 80.

This comes after Eli Raridon, the team's third round rookie, suffered a thigh injury against Pittsburgh and wasn't able to return. The Patriots currently have Hunter Henry, Raridon, Cameron Latu and Tanner Arkin on the active roster.

Conner, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He spent four years with the Dolphins, playing in 33 games and recording 12 catches for 107. He would sign to the New York Giants practice squad in December of last season and would remain there until he was released during roster cuts.

The Patriots' first practice will be Wednesday as they prepare for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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