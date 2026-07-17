Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Mike Onwenu Remains As Reliable As Ever

The New England Patriots reworked their offensive line this offseason, but they didn't mess around with their best offensive lineman, and that's a good thing.

Mike Onwenu, the right guard entering his seventh season in New England, remains one of the best interior linemen in recent team history and has the ability to completely change the starting unit this season.

At No. 8, Onwenu rounds out our offensive linemen on this year's "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. As the oldest-tenured Patriots lineman in the starting group, the former Michigan Wolverine continues to play at an extremely high level on the right side of the line.

To check out our full rankings, and where Onwenu stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Continued Success Time And Time Again

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (71) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Onwenu can be best described in one word for what he means to this Patriots team: Reliability. Whether it’s on the field (where he’s remained a force along the offensive line since getting drafted in 2020) or off of it (where he reworks his contract to free up some cap space this offseason), Onwenu remains a stalwart in New England and deserves to be described as such.

Last year, he was the only holdover from the Jerod Mayo era to remain in the starting five on the offensive line, and he won’t be moving from his right guard perch any time soon. In 21 total games in 2025, the 28-year-old Onwenu didn’t miss a start and played 1,346 total snaps of offense. His play didn’t dip either, as he allowed just two sacks and had just three penalties – his lowest total since 2023.

While some of the offensive line pieces around him are shifting from last season, Onwenu has proven that he’s more than capable of protecting the quarterback behind him each and every week. - Ethan Hurwitz

Stability On The Right Side

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (71) blocks Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With several fresh faces set to comprise their offensive line in 2026, the Patriots will look to Onwenu for stability, on-field savvy and veteran leadership. At nearly 6-foot-3, 350 pounds, the former Michigan Wolverine is a massive lineman with excellent length.

At his best, the Pats guard has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. At present, New England is set to begin the season with veteran tackle Morgan Moses as their top option at right tackle — with second-year lineman Will Campbell aligning as the left-side starter.

Following the offseason trade of Garrett Bradbury, former Georgia standout Jared Wilson will take over the duties at center, leaving Onwenu and 12-year veteran Morgan Moses to protect the right side at guard and tackle, respectively. Given his durability (having never played less than 15 games in his six-year NFL career, to date) the Pats should once again expect Onwenu to be among their most productive offensive linemen. His pass-blocking grade of 78.2 (via Pro Football Focus) ranked fifth among 81 qualified offensive guards, while his run-blocking grade of 74.2 ranked 10th at the position last season.

Should he enjoy similar production this season, Ownueu will remain a key component in the Patriots’ rushing and passing offense. - Mike D'Abate

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