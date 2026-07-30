FOXBORO --- Now it's football season.

The New England Patriots -- returning to the football field after an off day -- put the pads on and started hitting each other. The first padded practice of the summer came in pretty gloomy weather, but the team powered through the rainy conditions.

"This is good work for us to be able to work in the weather, work in (the) elements," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Stay up, work our footing to be able to play and operate and take care of the football, you know, from a quarterback-center exchange."

Here's what stood out from the Patriots' fifth day of training camp practice, including some of the highlights from the first 1-on-1 reps this year.

Attendance

It was another well-attended practice. Other than the names on injury lists (Terrell Jennings, CJ Dippre, Gabe Jacas, Harold Landry, Brenden Schooler), there were only two new names added to the absent list.

A pair of cornerbacks -- Carlton Davis and Brandon Crossley -- weren't spotted during the session. Davis had left the last practice with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. Vrabel told reporters prior to practice that it wasn't anything major.

Cornerback Charles Woods, who got banged up during Tuesday's practice, was in attendance. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson also participated after leaving Tuesday with what appeared to be something heat-related.

Passing Stats

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beginning the summer on slow footing with A.J. Brown, Drake Maye begun to click with his new wide receiver. The pair connected on four passes today, including two slants that went for touchdowns. Maye finished the morning 7-for-8 in what was one of his best practices of the summer to date.

Backup Tommy DeVito had an equally excellent day and has really stamped his name into the QB2 job. He went 5-for-7 and threw one of the prettiest balls of the day: a end zone fade to Kyle Williams for an impressive touchdown over Kobee Minor.

Third-string rookie Behren Morton also had a nice touchdown thrown to undrafted receiver Cameron Dorner, one of his three completions on the day. He was a perfect 3-for-3, and added a scramble in the red zone as well.

First 1v1 Reps Of The Summer

We got our first taste of 1-on-1 reps between skill positions and defensive backs. The one thing that stood out? Christian Gonzalez, in full pads despite his contract negotiations, taking the first reps against Brown.

The superstar cornerback got the best of the superstar wide receiver, knocking down the pass in one of his three wins. Brown did get the best of Gonzalez on one rep, but it was tight coverage and took some impressive footwork for Brown to secure the score.

The other players that shined during 1-on-1 reps included wide receivers Efton Chism III and Nick DeGennaro, tight end Eli Raridon, and offensive linemen Will Campbell, Mike Onwenu and Jared Wilson -- who all has two solo wins against the defensive line.

Kyle Williams Bounces Back

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs after making a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start of Kyle Williams' summer was iffy. He was stashed on the depth chart as WR7 and was repping with the second-team offense during a walkthrough. That tune drastically changed Thursday, as Williams was on the receiving end of two impressive touchdowns.

The first one -- the aforementioned one over Minor -- helped set the table for his one-handed one in the other end zone corner. On that one, the second-year Williams beat veteran Kindle Vildor on a 12-yard throw. It was a fantastic bounce back day for Williams.

Run Defense Pops

While the offense was able to work well through the air, the run game had some hiccups. Defensive tackle Cory Durden, and linebackers Christian Elliss and Khalil Jacobs all had run stuffs, while backup safety Dell Pettus laid the boom on rookie running back Jam Miller.

It was tough sledding at times during the running plays, especially the ones inside the tackles. TreVeyon Henderson and undrafted rookie Myles Montgomery both looked good, but it was hard for anything to really get going on the ground consistently.

Lomu Stacking Days

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' first round rookie continued to improve on the right side of the line. After a few reps with Morgan Moses in the starting unit, Lomu came in and handled himself well. He told reporters after practice that there were nerves entering his first paded practice, but Lomu -- who's repped as the sixth offensive lineman all summer -- seemed to play them off early on.

"They Said It"

"It's a lot of chatter, whether it's online (or) in person. But I think when we step in the building, (we) try not to let those distractions or the noise distract you. I come on the field, I don't think about it," - wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on how he's able to block out the noise entering a contract season.

What's Next?

Rain or shine, the Patriots will be back on these same fields for another morning practice tomorrow. The day will start at 10:15 a.m, and six players (Maye, DeVito, Stevenson, Woods, Chism and linebacker Chad Muma) will all speak after the practice ends at 12:15 p.m.

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