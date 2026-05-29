Milton Williams, Christian Barmore Will Define Patriots Defensive Line

The New England Patriots' defensive line duo of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore is set to serve as one of the most disruptive pairings across the NFL.

The combination of the two paid off for the Patriots during their run to the Super Bowl last season. Now as they enter their second year together on the defense, they've realized the importance that the two of them have. Speaking to reporters after the team's first open OTA practice, Williams talked about his relationship with Barmore and how it has grown.

"We're just competing," he said. "Everyday, competing with each other, holding each other accountable. We always tell each other, this team and this defense is going to go as far as we take them.

"If we can control the line of scrimmage up front, it will help our team in a lot of ways, defensively and offensively, but like I said, we're just showing up everyday trying to be a good example for the younger guys and keep building."

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates the sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) with defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The duo is likely looking to build off the success in year one together, as both Barmore and Williams regularly post pressure rates well above the league average for interior defensive linemen. Their future with the Patriots is also secure; Barmore signed a four-year contract extension with the club in 2024 and Williams is inked to a four-year, $104 million deal that he signed ahead of the 2025 season.

Williams appeared in 16 games (including playoffs), and Barmore had 29 tackles, four hurries, nine knockdowns, 15 pressures, 11 QB hits and two sacks throughout 17 games in 2025.

Patriots Roster Focused on Establishing Positive Team Vibe

But just because it may be similar to last year, that doesn't change the work that Williams is trying to put in as a leader. A positive vibe throughout the entire New England defensive unit can only mean good things as well.

"It's early in the year, but [there's] new systems, new things going in for new players coming in," Williams said. "[We're] just starting to get that camaraderie early on. It's just going to help us in the long run like it did last year."

Five of the six highest-paid Patriots are on the defensive side of the ball. Barmore has a $12 million guaranteed salary this season and cap hit of $17.1 million. Williams has a $21 million salary and a cap hit of $28.5 million — the highest on the team in both categories. Both players won't be leaving New England, barring something out of the ordinary.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clearly New England is fully invested in the duo of Barmore and Williams financially. In return, both fo them are focused on bringing the defensive line together and boosting team morale across the field.

With the 2026 season on the horizon, the defensive side of the ball for New England is looking bright. It's all going to start (and finish) with how Williams and Barmore fare this fall.

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