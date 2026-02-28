Patriots Must Make Christian Barmore Decision

INDIANAPOLIS — If you take the original statements by the New England Patriots after the two legal situations surrounding Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore at face value, there's a drastic difference.

The team said they support Diggs - who recently pled not guilty for felony strangulation of his personal chef, but didn't say the same for Barmore.

At the NFL Combine this week, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters about the accusations about Barmore, ones that include allegedly pushing the mother of his child to the ground and threatening to have his cousin physically injure her. According to police reports, his girlfriend took a team-issued car service to Delaware to get away from him.

"We want to make sure that these are just, in fact, accusations," Vrabel said.

Those alone are ugly enough.

But his play didn't live up to the potential that the 26-year-old possesses. In the Super Bowl against Seattle, he didn't record a single pressure. Playing alongside Milton Williams, he didn't fill the "robin"-type role that people expected for him. He only had two sacks, coming nearly two years after a hefty contract extension (four years, up to $92 million) he signed in 2024. That also doesn't take into the account the blood clots he was diagnosed with that forced him to the sideline for most of that season.

Despite that, the team still has faith in the defensive tackle they'd hope revert back to his pass rushing ways (like when he sacked Russell Wilson three times back in December 2023).

Patriots Exec's Comments On Barmore

"I mean, Christian has grown up quite a bit, and we continue to help him with that," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said. "He continues to want to make improvements in that area."

In a recent report by The Boston Herald, it's been mentioned that he won't be traded or released (barring something unexpected), but that he could fetch something in return for a trade — potentially as high as a fourth round pick. Would the Patriots move on that fast from Barmore?

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts after a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A lot of it feels like it's dependent on his appearance in court next month, and what could arise from that. He's set to be arraigned on March 9.

"I mean, we want to make sure that we have the right people on this football team," Vrabel said. "That’s the first thing that we want to do. I want to make sure that the people on this football team are the ones that we want on there that share the same beliefs and the same work ethic and the same values and help us build an identity again."

What Happens If They Got Rid Of Barmore?

Without Barmore, the Patriots would leave a fairly big hole along the defensive line. Yes, Milton Williams became one of the league's top interior guys in his first year with New England, but Khyiris Tonga is hitting free agency as well. There's not much room to move on from Barmore just yet. What is in New England's favor is that it's a fantastic draft class for defensive line-needy teams.

There's also the contract, similar to what the Patriots have to consider when it comes to also potentially moving off Diggs. The defensive tackle is guaranteed $10 million on March 13, barring a release (where the Patriots would dead cap hit of either $12.8 million or $5.6 million, the later only applying if he's released with a post-June 1 designation).

For now, it seems like he will remain with the Patriots. Unless there's another move that would help rectify what Barmore brings (at his best) to the team, it's a safe bet he will remain in 2026.

“We’ll evaluate the player for the player," Vrabel said. "So, whenever any of those things come to light or there’s a decision and we know more information, then we’ll make a decision on that.”

