Patriots Add Potential to QB Room by Drafting Behren Morton

The New England Patriots quarterback room is once again home to three tenants.

With the 234th pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected quarterback Behren Morton of Texas Tech.

With second-team All Pro Drake Maye cemented in place as New England’s starter, the reserve role will now apparently fall upon Tommy DeVito, with the Pats’ release of veteran Josh Dobbs. Morton is expected to become the third quarterback on the depth chart heading into training camp.

Morton went 18-4 as a starter during his time at Texas Tech, throwing 71 touchdowns to just 28 interceptions. At 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, he is well-sized to hold up in the NFL. Though he does have a concerning injury history, Morton has the chance to be a solid developmental project in New England’s offensive system.

Behren Morton Rounds Out the Patriots Quarterback Depth Chart

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (QB12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having played in a version of the “Air Raid shotgun spread,” per Scouts Inc. he is well-versed in keeping his eyes downfield while working through progressions. Despite playing through a hairline fracture in his right fibula during the second half of the 2025 season, the Eastland, TX native still demonstrated a great deal of velocity in all areas of the field.

Morton is at his best in the RPO game and efficiently operates a no-huddle, high-tempo offense quite adequately. Having finished 35th in the FBS with a 66 percent completion rate last season, offensive coordaintor Josh McDaniels should find his accuracy to be an asset. While he is not a natural runner, Morton shows above average toughness in the face of pressure.

In order to find success at the pro level, Morton must add additional strength, especially in the lower body. Though his fundamental mechanics are solid, he must refine his footwork and alignment to be effective in McDaniels’ passing concepts. Health also remains a concern for Morton, as he missed games due to injury in two of the past three seasons. Still, he should be viewed as an effiecient scout team navigator and potential game-day emergency quarterback.

Despite being relegated to emergency third-quarterback duty in 2025, DeVito is capable of being a high-level reserve, or spot starter. After signing with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2023, DeVito became a pop-culture sensation, as much for his Italian-American heritage as his exciting playing style. During that rookie season, he started six games, going 3-3, and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Relegated mostly to reserve duty in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback completed 31 passes for 257 yards in three games.

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