What the Patriots' Behren Morton Pick Means for Tommy DeVito's Future

There's no question that Drake Maye is the New England Patriots' starting quarterback, and anyone who questions that is out of their mind. A discussion about who the backup could be is a lot more interesting now after the NFL Draft.

The Patriots spent a seventh round pick on Texas Tech's Behren Morton, a quarterback who came to Gillette Stadium for a "Top 30" visit earlier in the offseason. He'll now join a quarterback room with Maye and Tommy DeVito, who was essentially bumped up in the depth chart after Josh Dobbs was released in March.

So is DeVito the automatic backup quarterback? Does Morton, who impressed in college with his athleticism and off-platform throws, get a long look at potentially being second-in-command in 2026?

"I think that's something that'll get determined," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters following the NFL Drat. "Coming from a shotgun, spread offense like Texas Tech to what we run here with Josh (McDaniels) is kind of night and day. We had the opportunity to bring him in for an in-house visit here, a 30-visit, and there's obviously going to be a learning curve there that he's up for.

"He's really smart, but I think that'll be something that gets determined as we move forward here."

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton (QB12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Morton's Career In Lubbock Was Good, When He Was Healthy

Morton was the captain and operator of Texas Tech's high-flying passing offense, one that netted him 2,780 passing yards a season ago and 8,989 for his career. Injuries have hampered parts of his development as a signal caller, but he did well enough in the times he was healthy to earn looks from NFL scouts.

The Patriots were impressed with how he was able to bounce back from several of those ailments, which including a hairline fracture in his right fibula in 2025 and shoulder surgery one year before that.

"I mean, that's the first thing that stands out, is the toughness. He played through a lot of stuff," Wolf said. "He's been beat up, but he's played through a lot of stuff. He's got a live arm. He's really smart. He's been productive. He's played a lot of football, and he's a really good fit for the type of offense that we want to run."

But the Patriots were also impressed with DeVito's 2025 campaign as the scout team signal caller. They added him via waivers at the end of the preseason a year ago and he stuck around, essentially pushing Dobbs out of the way after just one season. DeVito -- the viral veteran who enjoyed a much quieter role in New England -- has the upper hand in the potential positional competition with Morton.

The incoming rookie didn't speak about any possible battles he may have for the QB2 role. Instead, he praised his future teammates and shined a light on the prior connections he has with Maye.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Drake and I were in the same class. We actually went to Elite 11 together. We were Elite 11 finalists," Morton said. "We went to Tennessee, and I got to know him there. He is a great dude. He is a young guy that I can learn from, and obviously he had a tremendous season last year. Getting to learn from him this year and Tommy DeVito; this is going to be a great opportunity for me, and I am really excited about it."

DeVito Still Has The Upper Hand

For now, barring a wonderful training camp that puts the rookie on the map, DeVito will remain the top backup option for the Patriots. Morton still has ways to go in his learning for him to truly compete to be Maye's backup. The playbook. The style of offense the team wants to run.

Most importantly, the fact that the New England area runs on Dunkin, not Starbucks.

"I am going to do whatever it takes," Morton said. "Throughout the week, game planning prep. What he ever needs. If he needs a coffee from Starbucks, I’m there for Drake. Whatever he needs throughout this process, I am here for him."

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