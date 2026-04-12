Patriots Host Potential Backup QB On Pre-Draft Visit

The New England Patriots are in the market for a third quarterback, and they're continuing to sniff around for a potential addition in the NFL Draft.

According to On SI's Justin Melo, the Patriots were one of four teams to host Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton on a "Top 30" visit this offseason. Morton -- who spent five seasons with the Red Raiders -- comes into the draft as a possible late-round selection and someone who could develop in the right system.

The senior continued to get better during his time in college. Asked to throw the ball plenty in a heavy air raid-style offense, Morton was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention twice (2023, 2025), and threw for 3,335 passing yards in the one season in between. He's dealt with a shoulder injury, one that he had surgery on in 2024, and also played through a hairline fracture on his right fibula this past year.

He's a twitchy prospect who can utilize his feet in the RPO game, something that can certainly help boost his stock as a projected scout team quarterback in New England.

Morton also told Melo that he met with the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers on pre-draft visits.

He's a tough player on the field, and has leadership capabilities that can translate to the next level. But will he be given a shot to showcase himself in anything more than a preseason appearance in 2026? Likely not, especially if he ends up getting drafted by New England.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Looking for a third quarterback isn't something the team has been shy about saying. Earlier this offseason at the NFL Annual Meetings, head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned that the team is interested in adding to the position.

"Yeah, we need a third arm," Vrabel said about the potential of adding a third quarterback to the roster. "And we’ll try to find a young guy that we can develop. We’ll potentially add to the roster, whether that’s on the 53-man roster or practice squad."

Will Patriots Add Morton To QB Room?

The Patriots had three last season, with Drake Maye, Josh Dobbs and Tommy DeVito all suiting up on game days. But the team released the veteran Dobbs this past offseason, promoting DeVito to the second spot on the depth chart. With the NFL's new rules that allow a third quarterback to dress on game days, bringing in a young developmental player to learn behind the MVP candidate in Maye could be beneficial.

It also helps that the meteoric rise of Maye creates an environment where the third-year gunslinger is now the leader in the room.

"I think that’s probably pretty accurate,” Vrabel said about Maye's growth as a leader. “I think that I’m really appreciative of what Josh (Dobbs) did for us coming in last year with Drake going into his second year, and I’ve communicated that with Josh. And I think it’s just a different situation now. So that’s probably pretty accurate."

For Morton, he's likely going to hear his name called on the third day of the draft. His injury history could scare some teams off, but when he's healthy, the talent is undeniable. The Patriots -- stockpiled with 11 picks, the second-most in the entire NFL -- will certainly be adding a new arm to the team, and with plenty of selections in the fifth and sixth rounds, Morton will be on their radar.

Morton is not alone. The Patriots also hosted Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels on a "Top 30" visit this past week, while also bringing in Central Connecticut State's Brady Olson for their local pro day on April 7.

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