Most Important Patriots Postgame From Week 7 — And What They Mean Going Forward

Sitting at 4-3, the New England Patriots aren't lighting the NFL on fire. But they've played well in their wins, and in their Thursday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, they also had enough chances to try and win the game.

Instead, a Superman effort from the Bears offense — mainly Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III — sent the Patriots home with a 30-24 defeat. It was a game that the Patriots could have pulled away in, but too many opportunities went to the wayside.

"I think it's hard to say, 'Shoulda. Woulda. Coulda.' I definitely think we — I'm proud of the guys for the effort," Drake Maye said. "I think we did some good things and we got a lot of stuff to clean up. And we got to get back from the rest this weekend and get back after we had another one on the road, a division game."

Here are some of the biggest postgame quotes from the Patriots, both from the podium and inside the locker room, after their primetime loss to Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Good Game, But Not Good Enough

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the game, the Patriots trailed. They got behind big in the first half, but Rhamondre Stevenson's heroics to close the opening frame got them within a score. But the Bears roared out of the locker room to another scoring drive. It continued to be back-and-forth, but the Patriots were just one step away for most of the game.

Mike Vrabel on the offense's productivity: "We moved it however we needed to move it and sometimes you are going to have days like that. I thought we'd be able to run it a little better. We didn't, but then our best players were putting the ball in good spots most of the time and making good decisions. That's how it goes, we'd have liked to run the ball a little bit better. But, it didn't happen tonight."

Drake Maye on his end zone interception: "Yeah, I mean, we hit the same thing, the same exact play, it was later in the game. So, I like my chances in there and just — yeah, it's frustrating. So I know that was a big turning point in the game and I know I let my team down."

Christian Gonzalez on dealing with an illness throughout the game: "I woke up and I though it was allergies, and it was a lot more. ... It ain't none at the end of the day."

Hunter Henry on rookie tight end Eli Raridon: "(He's) great, man. Just continuing to get better and growing that confidence. A lot of fun to play with."

A.J. Brown on how he saw Chicago's defense attack him: "I think they did a really good job. Early on, (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) tried to do a really good job of getting me involved and Drake just was taking what they were giving. They were trying to take me away early on, and that's just kind of how the game played."

Charles Woods on the difficulty of defending Caleb Williams: "Anytime a quarterback that's mobile as him gets out the pocket, they definitely put stress on DBs. Then we have to cover the second play."

Divisional Battle On Tap ... And A Chance To Rebound

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots played two games in five days, and looked worn down — especially after all the injuries that struck. They certainly needed the three days off that they were given this weekend.

But now a new challenge emerges, and it's about bouncing back to play a winnable game against the Miami Dolphins. As it stands right now, the Dolphins sit in the cellar of the AFC East with a 0-5 record and really don't look like they have anything going for them long term.

After a loss against a Super Bowl-like team in Chicago, the Patriots can't afford to look past a team that should beat without any issues. It starts with Maye playing clean football again, the defense wrapping up and making the tackles they need to and the offense capitalizing on their opportunities.

We'll see in a week's time if the Patriots were able to flush the primetime loss and get back into the win column.

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